FAIRBANK — Better now than later?
Yes, and no.
Wapsie Valley hosted the North Iowa Cedar League championship pod Thursday. The Warriors believed it would be one more showcase in what has been a season-long leveling up for their program.
In some semblance, it was. But Wapsie also needed to spackle a few cracks in the foundation as well in claiming third place with a 25-20, 23-25, 15-8 win against NICL East rival Union Community. The Warriors fell in the semifinal to NICL Central runner-up Denver, 29-27, 25-23.
Central champion Dike-New Hartford beat its division rival, 25-20, 25-15 to win its second consecutive NICL tournament championship.
The group felt out of synchronization throughout the semifinal loss and close match with Union. Did it help to have a perceived stumbling block now?
The pro outlook, via senior outside hitter Hannah Knight and head coach Austin Shepherd:
“At least we’re getting it now and we’re talking about it and trying to get it figured out before regional play starts,” Knight said.
Added Shepherd, “If we’re going to take the loss, I’d rather take it now before it gets to when it really matters in the postseason.”
The con, provided by senior setter Sydney Matthias:
“We’ve been on such a high note this entire year and that it’s happening now is a little concerning, a little frustrating,” she said. “We have to turn it around, right now.”
In a rematch of the East division title, Wapsie (36-4) raced out to a 7-0 lead against the Knights (30-5) on the strength of two kills from Knight, a kill apiece from Anna Curley and Kalvyn Rosengarten, a combination block from Curely and Rosengarten, a Matthias ace and a Union mishit.
The Knights closed within three points (9-6) before consecutive kills from Reagan Barnes (14-7) helped extend the advantage again. Union drew within five (19-14) before kills from Barnes and Taylor Buhr pushed the lead to seven again.
The Knights closed within 23-18, then staved off set point twice for a 24-20 deficit before Rosengarten ended the set.
The host led the second set at 10-5 but the visitors pushed back to knot it at 16. Union took a one-point edge (17-16) and Wapsie was forced to play catch-up through the next nine points. The home side drew even, but never ahead, as the score reached 21-all.
Union went up two, then Wapsie closed it (23-23). The Knights utilized back-to-back Aubrey Gates kills to even the match.
“That was another good battle with them,” Shepherd said. “We both had a loss; neither of us wanted to go 0-2. Someone had to take the loss, and our girls didn’t want to. I’m glad they put up a fight and battled back.”
A Curley ace put the Warriors in front, 3-2, but it was turned on its head as Gates went for two kills and a third-set 4-3 lead. Back-and-forth the tumbler went, with neither side attaining more than a two-point edge through 15 points.
Shepherd’s club collected two straight points on a Knights service ace and an ace from Matthias for a 10-7 score.
Another Matthias ace, after a Union timeout, kept the run up. Kills from Knight and Curley forced the visiting squad’s final timeout and gave the host a 13-8 advantage.
Curley added another kill, her seventh, and Buhr’s sixth kill of the match closed the proceeding and allowed the home side to earn a measure of respite on the day.
“We have to keep the pedal on the metal, keep going,” Matthias said. “It’s the NICL — any team can come back and beat you. No team is going to roll over and die for you.”
Knight (14 kills), Curley (seven) and Rosengarten (six) combined for 27 of 38 kills and a .444 attack percentage. The team hit .313 overall.
Buhr added 10 digs to her six kills and Emma Jones collected 16 digs. Barnes garnered two solo blocks and Knight added one while Macy Ott snagged two of the club’s four aces.
“I usually just say, ‘You got to want it. It’s the first to 15, and it’s a fast game,’” Shepherd said of his advice in the third. “We stayed all-in together. That’s what we did.”
The tables turned rapidly in the semifinal. Wapsie led the first set, 24-20, before a pair of missed connections on offense ignited a five-point run for the Cyclones.
A service error staved off a set loss and a Buhr kill put the Warriors in the driver’s seat at 26-25.
Denver’s Kayla Knowles cracked a kill for a tie, then another for a 27-all score. Elaina Hildebrandt’s kill gave the Cyclones another lead, and it stuck as a hitting error ended the set.
Denver flipped a 7-7 set two score into a 10-7 lead, later extending it to 16-13 and then 19-14. Knight’s ace closed the deficit to 20-19 and a Curley ace knotted the scoreline at 21. Knowles struck again, as did a hitting error, and the NICL Central runners-up led 23-21.
The NICL East champs closed within 24-23, but Knowles ended hope with her 14th kill.
“Nerves really got the best of us, and I think that affected our mindset,” Matthias said. “You can’t play scared in games like these. You’ve got to go all out.”
Wapsie hit .294 as a team, led by Curley’s .600 attack percentage (six kills on 10 attacks). Barnes hit .375 with four kills while Knight (11, .333 percentage) and Buhr (six) combined for 17 of 30 kills.
Jones picked up two of the squad’s five aces and was one of four with seven-plus digs (Matthias nine, Buhr and Jones eight, Knight seven).
Wapsie Valley ends its regular season at the Don Bosco triangular Monday.
“We must regain that kill mentality,” Knight said. “We’re not putting the ball away enough, and our numbers are showing that. Our scores are showing that. We must find a way to put it away more, end a game.”