VBHK

Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight had a 15-kill, 10-dig double-double, with four aces, against Cascade on Wednesday in Fairbank.

 File photo

The first test was the hardest.

Wapsie Valley (39-4) swept Cascade on Wednesday in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal but needed extra points in the opening frame to help pick up a 27-25, 25-11, 25-9 victory.

