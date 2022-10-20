The first test was the hardest.
Wapsie Valley (39-4) swept Cascade on Wednesday in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal but needed extra points in the opening frame to help pick up a 27-25, 25-11, 25-9 victory.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The first test was the hardest.
Wapsie Valley (39-4) swept Cascade on Wednesday in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal but needed extra points in the opening frame to help pick up a 27-25, 25-11, 25-9 victory.
“Start was a little rough, but we eventually got back to Wapsie volleyball,” senior Sydney Matthias said. “We had three girls with double digit kills tonight — Kalvyn (Rosengarten), Anna (Curley), and Hannah (Knight).”
Knight dropped 15 while hitting .429, Rosengarten added 10 on a .667 attack percentage and Curley had 10 on a .529 attack percentage. The team hit .366.
Rosengarten (one solo block, three block assists) and Curley (one solo block, two block assists) led the frontcourt defensive effort, with Regan Barnes adding three block assists and five kills.
Knight picked up a double-double with 10 digs to couple her kill total. She added four aces and a block assist.
Taylor Buhr (six kills, three aces) and Emma Jones (13 digs, two aces) also snagged multiple aces.
Matthias contributed 42 assists, eight digs, four kills, an ace and a block assist.
“We had too many errors that Cascade was able to capitalize on and maintain a lead (in the first set),” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “We pushed through and stayed focused on finishing set No. 1 even after the last call at 25-23 was overruled and (we) had to step back onto the court with 24-24 for the score.
“We regrouped and stepped up our performance for sets No. 2 and 3.”
The Warriors host Regina Catholic on Monday in a regional semifinal.
“Our goal is to continue to take each match set by set as postseason is a time where anything is possible,” Shepherd said. “We are grateful for another opportunity to host on Monday and are excited to face Regina Catholic.”
Don Bosco 3, West Central 0
The Blue Devils (8-14) fell, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16, in the Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal on Wednesday in Gilbertville. No statistics were available as of press time.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.