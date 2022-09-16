FAIRBANK — Everyone eats.
It’s clear that Wapsie Valley senior outside hitter Hannah Knight is the go-to option for Austin Shepherd’s club.
But to build up around her, and the rest of the senior quintet, others must participate. Such was the case Thursday against North Iowa Cedar League East foe Jesup.
Knight got hers during a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 win with nine kills, eight digs and an ace. But classmate Kalvyn Rosengarten, junior Regan Barnes and freshman Taylor Buhr each posted four-plus kills and combined for six total blocks as Wapsie Valley (20-2, 2-0 NICL East) reached the halfway point of division play.
Eight of the team’s 10 aces came from a combination of Anna Curley (three), Macy Ott (three) and Buhr (two).
“We play better when we can spread the ball around,” Buhr said after adding seven kills and seven digs to her ace count.
Added Rosengarten, “We have really good chemistry on the court, so that works to our advantage.”
Rosengarten concluded her senior night with four kills and three solo blocks. Classmate Sydney Matthias chipped in 23 assists, four digs, three kills, one ace and a half block, Ott added three digs to her ace count and Emma Jones dropped nine digs and three assists on senior night.
“I have a quote that I live by, it’s by John Paul DeJoria,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “‘And success unshared is failure.’ I believe that with our team as well. It’s not just one person we’re always relying on. We have an arsenal of hitters, all ready to score and put the ball down.”
In the first frame, a pair of kills from Barnes and one from Buhr aided a 5-1 spurt for an 11-5 lead. Later, a six-point run put the set out of the J-Hawks’ (9-7, 0-3) reach.
“We worked really well together, and we had some great moments,” Buhr said. “When we talk to each other, it just goes very well with us.”
In the second frame, a Matthias kill, block from Barnes and Matthias and Buhr ace put the host ahead for good at 11-5. Jesup closed within 14-8, but Curley dropped a kill and two aces and Rosengarten added two kills during an eight-point run.
In the third, the J-Hawks thinned a 12-7 deficit to nil on a five-point run and evened the set at 13 on an Adrianna Boulden kill. A service error gave the Warriors another lead and the home team reeled off four points on two kills from Buhr, a Curley kill and a Knight ace for an 18-13 lead.
Jesup closed within 24-16, but Wapsie ended the match with kills from Kallie Franzen and a Buhr ace.
“In the third set, we kind of got a little too comfortable and that’s why they got 16 points,” Rosengarten said. “We’re still working on (getting rid of lulls).”
Added Shepherd, “The moment you take that breath, good teams will come back. Jesup is going to serve well and they’re going to find our (open) spots. It’s about really keeping everybody in that game mode.”