A 28-point first quarter and 48-point first half helped the Warriors win, 77-10, on Tuesday in Fairbank.
Andrew Westpfahl scored 20 points while Gunner Meyer added 16, Parker Landsgard added 14 and Mason Harter put up 10 for the Warriors (14-4)
MFL MarMac boys, 86,
North Fayette Valley 63
Wil Miller scored 24 on Tuesday in West Union but the Bulldogs (17-4, 15-1 Upper Iowa) won the league game. Blake Reichter added 16 for the TigerHawks (12-9, 10-6).
Kee boys 90, West Central 65
Brooks Ingels scored 24 and Logan Wescott added 21 but the Kee Hawks rolled after a 36-point third quarter Tuesday in Kee.
Brandon Cushion added 16 for the Blue Devils (3-18, 2-14).
Bowling
North Fayette Valley boys 2,603,
Sumner-Fred 2,540
James Baumler (343), Connor McMurray (336) and Thomas Sadler (332) all rolled above 330 on Tuesday at Lilac Lanes in West Union. The TigerHawks (5-4) also saw five individuals roll above 300 against the Cougars (2-7).
North Fayette Valley girls 2,149,
Sumner-Fred 1,979
Hailey Wurzer rolled a 416 to lead the TigerHawks (4-5) on Tuesday at Lilac Lanes in West Union. NFV saw four of its bowlers roll 220-plus against the Cougars (2-7).