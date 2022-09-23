Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley’s Emma Jones passes a ball during a match against New Hampton on Thursday in Fairbank.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

Wapsie Valley extended its win streak to 14 on Thursday with a pair of two-game sweeps against New Hampton and Janesville, respectively, in Fairbank.

The Warriors (29-2) collected 55 kills, eight aces and five blocks during their four sets; Wapsie beat New Hampton, 25-16, 25-10, and Janesville, 25-16, 25-18.

