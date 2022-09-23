Wapsie Valley extended its win streak to 14 on Thursday with a pair of two-game sweeps against New Hampton and Janesville, respectively, in Fairbank.
The Warriors (29-2) collected 55 kills, eight aces and five blocks during their four sets; Wapsie beat New Hampton, 25-16, 25-10, and Janesville, 25-16, 25-18.
Hannah Knight’s double-double of 23 digs and 19 kills was part of another ‘everyone contributes’ effort; the senior added two aces, two assists and a block assist.
Senior libero Emma Jones added 16 digs and three assists while senior setter Sydney Matthias collected 43 assists, 13 digs, six kills, an ace and one total block.
Freshman outside hitter Taylor Buhr put down a double-double of 12 digs and 11 kills, with three assists and two aces. Senior service specialist Macy Ott had three aces and one assist.
Sumner-Fredericksburg grinds out comeback victory
The Cougars rallied from a one-game deficit to beat Grundy Center, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11 on Thursday in Sumner. S-F (17-5) hit .375 on 49 kills, with Isabelle Elliott’s 29 kills provided more than half the total.
She added 12 digs, two aces, an assist, and a half block.
The defense picked up 70 digs, with Alivia Lange (17), Payten Seehase (14) and Alexa Buhman (13) all in double digits. Buhman (21 assists, three aces) and Seehase (26 assists, three aces) paced the team in both categories while Lange and Morgan Block snagged two aces apiece.
North Fayette Valley wins Upper Iowa Conference game
The TigerHawks rolled Postville, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12, on Thursday in West Union. NFV (4-7, 1-2 UIC) spread 34 kills around evenly, with Brianna Davis and Brooklyn Hoey garnering six kills apiece.
Ally Torkelson contributed 16 assists, six digs and five aces while Shae Moncada contributed 12 assists, four digs and three aces.
Warriors up to No. 4 in 2A
Wapsie Valley moved up to No. 4 in the IGHSAU Class 2A volleyball rankings. Sumner-Fredericksburg stayed steady at No. 9.