FAIRBANK — Dominate.
Wapsie Valley scored 180 total points in going 3-0 during its home quadrangular Tuesday, dropping between 54 and 64 points as it bested Bellevue (66-8), North Fayette Valley (54-18) and East Buchanan (60-10).
“It was a really great night,” head coach Danny Adams said. “We came out ready to roll. Those duals were ours to handle; it was just how much were we ready to roll for them?”
Six Warriors went 3-0, with Dawson Schmit picking up three pins at 120 pounds. Chase Ackerman (170, 3-0) claimed two pins and Keegon Brown (195, 3-0) claimed a pin and a 16-10 decision. Cannon Joerger (182, 3-0), Drew Lansing (152, 3-0) and Gavin Leistikow (132, 3-0) all finished unbeaten on the night.
“We did good,” Brown said. “There was a lot of fight throughout the whole lineup. Came out and got the job done.”
Added Ackerman, “We like seeing those scores.”
The Warriors’ closest dual was an 18-12 score after starting at 113 pounds. Brody Kleitsch (113) and Schmit opened with pins before Nick Koch’s 11-4 decision for NFV got the TigerHawks on the board.
Leistikow garnered a pin for an 18-3 lead. The TigerHawks closed within 18-12 on Braeden Ellis’ pin and Jesse Grimes claiming a 4-2 decision.
Lansing (4-1) and Jonah Frost (9-7) put the home team ahead 24-12 with consecutive decisions and started a string of six victories, the final four by forfeit, for a 48-12 score.
“We had a lot of loud noises on the sideline, cheering teammates on,” Brown said. “We fought through every match, getting into positions to be successful.”
Wapsie started with five wins and a 30-0 score against Bellevue. It was a four-straight-wins start and a 23-0 lead against East Buchanan.
“Right now, we’re clicking,” Adams said. “We have almost all our guys back and they’re healthy. The expectation is to dominate.”
TigerHawks begin, end with wins
North Fayette Valley saw Koch (126), Ellis (138) and Colton Schupbach (285) go 3-0. Ellis snagged two pins and Schupbach had a pin and 6-0 decision.
Tate Germann went 2-1 with two pins.
The TigerHawks beat Bellevue, 54-12, and East Buchanan, 41-36. The dual with the Buccaneers began at 106 pounds and the TigerHawks jumped ahead 29-6 after falling behind 6-0 at
the start.
Germann garnered a pin, Logan Boehm claimed a 23-6 technical fall and three other wins were forfeits. NFV led 35-9 before East Buchanan reeled off five victories, with three forfeits.
The TigerHawks had one forfeit in hand, however, and Schupbach’s win pushed NFV ahead for good at 41-36.
Leslie Graves earned a second-period pin against Bellevue’s Ryanne Dunn. She led, 7-1, at the time of the fall.