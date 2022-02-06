Six champions.
Eight moving on to Jesup.
A sectional title.
Nearly everything worked perfectly for Wapsie Valley on Saturday in Starmont as the Warriors scored 243 points to run away with the sectional championship. Host Starmont scored 188 to place second. Sumner-Fredericksburg scored 144 to place fourth, 3.5 behind Jesup.
“The last time we won was in 2002,” head coach Danny Adams said. “We’ve been in second a few times, but haven’t won one until Saturday.
“We’ll be healthier than we were the first time we faced Columbus Catholic. We’re looking froward to it.”
The Warriors will face North Iowa Cedar League foe Columbus Catholic in the opening round of the Class 1A Don Bosco team regional on Tuesday. The winner faces Don Bosco later that night.
Wapsie picked up championships from Dawson Schmit (120, 41-5), Kanen Decker (126, 36-10), Gavin Leistikow (132, 25-10), Aidan Shannon (145, 13-10), Chase Ackerman (170, 24-12) and Cannon Joerger (182, 28-13).
Garrett Miller (138, 25-10) and Andrew Matthias (285, 5-14) both placed second by falling in the championship and not having to wrestleback for second.
“It was a good day for us,” Adams said. “We left some people home I would have liked to take along, but you don’t always get what you want, right?”
Decker’s championship match with Jesup’s Kile Bucknell was tied 5-all into the third period. The freshman chose the down position, was given an escape at the whistle for a 6-5 lead and picked up a takedown 24 seconds later.
Bucknell earned a reversal with 30 seconds left in the period but Decker held on for the win.
Schmit pinned Sumner’s Trace Meyer in their final after beating Meyer for the NICL championship and Leistikow rolled off a 16-2 major decision and pinned Starmont’s Dawson Zobac for the title.
Shannon beat Sumner’s Nathan Egan, 4-2, Ackerman pinned Sumner’s Grant Henderson and Joerger pinned Sumner’s Treyce Ensign.
Drew Lansing (152, 25-20) forced a wrestleback but fell 6-1 to Starmont’s Henry Hayes.
The host Stars advanced six. Bowen Munger (160, 20-2) returned from an absence to beat Sumner’s Jesse Jones, 6-1, in the final while Louis Hamlett (220, 25-1) spent just 2 minutes, 34 seconds on the mat with two pins.
Avery Vaske (138, 30-8) pinned WV’s Miller with three seconds left in the second for the top spot.
Lane German (113, 26-8) won a wrestleback after falling in the championship for the team’s second runner-up behind Hayes (21-7). Jacob Goedken (195, 26-6) came back from a semifinal loss to earn a wrestleback pin and place second.
The Cougars had five move on. Cael Judisch (113, 29-1, two decisions) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 30-11, two pins) earned gold medals while Egan, Ensign and Henderson all placed second.
Meyer and Jones lost wrestleback matches to advance.