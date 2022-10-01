Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster and his staff have consistently preached it. The Warriors have benefitted from senior quarterback Casey O’Donnell’s emergence as a passing threat, but grinding out on the ground is the way Wapsie traditionally has plied its trade.
Wapsie rolled out the run in a big way Friday in Calmar, rushing for 441 yards on 42 carries, a first down per carry (10.5) en route to a 48-24 victory against South Winneshiek.
The visitors led 42-3 before the home team scored 21 of the final 27 points.
“The offensive line played really well,” Foster said. “Gave our backs some nice holes to run through. Really happy with the way our run game has been the last couple weeks.”
Traeton Sauerbrei ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries while Braden Knight worked for 180 and three scores on 22 carries. The other 44 yards were split between Hunter Kane (32, one TD) and O’Donnell (12).
“Proud of the team on the win,” Knight said. “We have improved a lot on run blocking and pass blocking but still have a lot to work on.”
O’Donell threw for 28 yards on three completions. Eleven yards went to Knight, nine to Dawson Schmit and eight to Mason Harter.
Wapsie lost two fumbles and allowed an 83-yard kickoff return touchdown, but also recovered two fumbles.
“We had a good game but we made many different mistakes that need to be fixed if we want to be a great team,” Knight said.
Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Will Hosch threw for three touchdowns and Jack Menster ran for two as the visitors scored 26 points through the second and third quarter for the 1A-District 4 win Friday in Sumner.
Jaymison Howard caught a 57-yard TD for the host and Noah Henderson ran for another.
Union Community 34, Oelwein 24
The Huskies led Friday’s game in La Porte City 12-7 at halftime and 18-14 in the third quarter, but the Knights reclaimed the lead for good at 21-18 and never looked back in the 2A-District 4 contest.