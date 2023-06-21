FAIRBANK — Kaci Beesecker made her way around the circle Tuesday, tiara gleaming in the sun.
Who is it?
Taylor Buhr, who drove in three against South Hardin during a 5-1 victory?
Anna Curley, who struck out nine and pitched out of relative jams all day?
Peyton Curley, who had three hits, two steals and two runs scored?
Beesecker broke into the circle, snuck up behind head coach Austin Jeanes and placed the tiara on his head.
Why not give it to the architect behind Wapsie Valley’s first 20-win season in who knows how long, with first guess after the game as the early 1970s? The Warriors won 18 games in 2009.
Why not give it to the coach who has guided the Warriors (20-6) to victory against six ranked teams this season?
Tuesday’s win against the Tigers was the latest in a line that includes five 2A schools, one 3A school, three North Iowa Cedar League foes and an Eastern division rival.
Oh, and Wapsie is on a six-game win streak, its second of the season.
“Our team has a lot of chemistry; we have a lot of fun,” Curley said. “Practice, BP before games, in the dugout. We’re always cheering each other on.
“We really have nothing to lose at this point. So might as well stay with it.”
The Tigers (21-6) got to Curley — that is, scored a run — just once.
Hailey Rosonke hit a one-out double, and courtesy runner Madison Stille scored on Ellie Anderson’s single for a 2-1 deficit. Anderson was stranded at second as Curley struck out the next two batters to close the frame.
Curley allowed just four hits and hit one batter; none outside of the back-to-back base knocks got beyond first, let alone second. She ended the game with four consecutive outs and it would have been seven if not for the hit batter.
“Anna’s been killing it out there,” Buhr said. “Her movement pitches have been — she’s getting everybody to swing, and it helps our defense out a lot more.”
Curley seemed metronomic in rhythm. She watched as the defense collected seven pop-ups on the infield, including a catch of her own.
Asked if her approach was different knowing this was a ranked foe, the junior replied as she did after beating Lisbon for the Jesup tournament title: “No.”
“Steady. I felt good,” she added. “It’s easy to throw some risky pitches when you have a good defense behind you.”
Curley broke 100 strikeouts for the season against the Tigers, and continues to add to her 200-plus career punchouts. She and Buhr are each 10-3 and have a combined 2.02 earned-run average as of post-victory.
“Our defense gives us less pressure (in the circle),” Buhr said. “That’s what we need. Pitching is important, and our defense just helps us keep it up. It helps us move on from mistakes and focus on getting the next out.”
Buhr turned the tide back toward the home dugout in the bottom of the fourth.
Anna Curley reached on a fielder’s choice, and Natalie Gray hit a two-out single.
Peyton Curley picked up another two-out single, then Buhr cracked a Rosonke pitch up the middle to score the elder Curley and Gray for a 4-1 score.
The freshman added another two-out RBI in the sixth, driving in Peyton Curley for a 5-1 scoreboard.
“It’s just that momentum again. Just keep pushing it, trying to get runs,” Buhr said. “Just the same approach every time. Going out confident in ourselves up at the plate and throughout the whole game. Knowing we’re capable of anything.”