Wapsie took advantage of what it was given, utilizing nine walks and eight wild pitches from Oelwein’s pitching staff to collect a 13-2, six-inning North Iowa Cedar League East victory Friday at the Veterans Sports Complex.
The Warriors (17-10, 9-3) closed out conference play by scoring three apiece in the second, third and fourth innings and adding four in the sixth.
“We did a good job at not leaving most of our runners on base,” said Benton Hyde after going 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. “When there was an opportunity to hit runners in, we really did a good job of doing that.”
Added Traeton Sauerbrei, “Some of the stuff that helped were passed balls and wild pitches (when we were) on third base with two outs. I think we had three, maybe four runs we scored like that.”
Sauerbrei went 3 for 3 with two RBI, a double, a triple and four runs scored as the bottom of Wapsie’s lineup (Sauerbrei, Hyde and Blake Hesse) went 7 for 10 with seven RBI.
“It was a great way to end the week,” noted starter Tucker Ladeburg. “We were on a streak, and we’re starting a new one now.”
Ladeburg went five innings, working through four walks to throw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. He allowed two runs in the second.
“The second inning was just a long inning, couldn’t get out of it. Couldn’t find the zone,” he said. “When I got out of the inning, I knew I needed to lock in and just start throwing strikes again.
“The curveball was working really good again, they were swinging at it in the dirt, and I was setting up the curveball with fastballs. I got my timing and release point down.”
Sauerbrei drove in one (Justus Kelley) and Hyde drove in two (Manny Huebner, Sauerbrei) in the top of the second for a 3-0 advantage. The home team (4-17, 2-8) responded with two in the bottom half.
Ladeburg walked Kale Horkheimer and gave up a single to Nevin Berry between a pair of strikeouts, then hit Chris Rocha and walked in a run as Garet Kiel reached first.
Berry scored on a passed ball during Caden Penhollow’s at-bat for a 3-2 deficit, but the bases-loaded situation produced no more runs. A flyout ended the frame.
Rocha was hit in the fourth and Terick Pryor walked in the fifth, but Oelwein garnered no other baserunners while Ladeburg was on the mound and managed to put one runner on against Hesse in his inning of relief.
“Another game we had opportunities early, we just missed that big hit,” Huskies head coach Colin Morgan said. “And if you give a good team 90 feet they don’t have to earn, it makes it difficult on your defense, difficult on your pitcher.”
The visitors added more in the third to move the margin. Ladeburg doubled and came home on consecutive wild pitches.
Starter Ethan DeTemmerman got two quick outs with a groundout and Huebner being caught stealing after a walk, but more pressure came. Sauerbrei doubled and moved to third on a passed ball, then came home (5-2) on Hyde’s single.
Hyde moved to second during that play and came home (6-2) on a Hesse single.
“It relieves you when you know your offense can go up there and put runs on the board,” Ladeburg said. “It makes pitching easier; you don’t have to pitch so much in the clutch.”
In the fourth, Jake Schoer and Ladeburg were walked and scored on errors. Reliever Carter Jeanes got a pair of outs, but walked Sauerbrei, who came around to score (9-2) before the third out.
Schoer scored again in the sixth, as did Kelley, Sauerbrei and Hyde.
“The final score ended up being lopsided, but there were opportunities the first three, four innings where if we make a play — make a pitch, get an out, get a big hit — it changes the complexion of the game,” Morgan said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that.”
Berry earned the only hit off Ladeburg and Hesse. Rocha was hit twice.
Oelwein closes the NICL East season with a doubleheader against Jesup (8-2).