FAIRBANK — Thought was permanent.
“Give me a chance,” Sydney Matthias later said. “I’ll get it done. Just give me a chance.”
Wapsie Valley’s senior third baseman was in the on-deck circle with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. One of the two Warriors’ everyday senior stars and one of its leaders just wanted her opportunity.
Which is why it hit her so hard.
As the final out was caught on a fly ball to right field, Matthias’ eyes glazed over. A gloved hand went up to cover an agape mouth.
And Matthias couldn’t help but cry.
Years of softball, of a multisport prep career, closed Friday with the final out of a 5-4 Class 2A Region 6 semifinal loss to South Winneshiek on her home field. Classmate Elle Voy walked to Matthias’s side, and both held hands quickly as the tears came and went prior to the postgame handshake line.
The tears flowed again later, after head coach Austin Jeanes told the entire team he loved them, among other things, to close an historic Wapsie Valley season.
Twenty-two wins, one of the best totals in school history. The first 20-win campaign since 2002. Fewer than 10 losses for the first time since 2002, minus the COVID-shortened season.
“I felt as if the game was 100 percent the most intense game we played all season,” Matthias said. “The crowd was insane and I’m not normally one to get nerves from a crowd but I definitely felt them. I think the majority of the team felt them as well.”
Added head coach Austin Jeanes: “It was a fun and competitive softball game. South Winn had a ton of energy as well. It could have gone either way.”
Wapsie (22-8) pulled into the lead on Taylor Buhr’s two-run home run in the fifth inning; South Winn (21-15) held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 to the fourth.
The visitors drew even in the sixth on Morgan Kriener’s two-run double. It was South Winn’s third straight two-out hit in the frame.
Wapsie got its lead runner on in the sixth, but Mae Wedemier was caught stealing a couple pitches later. Hailey Wehling reached on an error, but was stranded at second.
South Winn saw Allison Heying reach on an error in the top of the seventh, then stole second. A bobbled ball after Ella Willey’ single allowed Heying to score the game-winner, and Kriener closed the complete game with a clean seventh: A strikeout, groundout and flyout.
“I feel as though the game being back and forth caused constant pressure,” Jeanes said. “I feel like we had clutch moments; a few miscues hurt us.
“I am proud of the team. A few things I wanted the girls to take away from this season was to find their passion. I wanted them to grow as people. What we get to do goes far and beyond a sport that only lasts 4-5 years at this level.”
Kriener went 2 for 3 and drove in three. Wagner went 2 for 3 and scored three times.
Buhr went 2 for 4 with the two-run homer. Maya Barnes and Wedemeier each drove in game-tying runs. Matthias walked once and Voy went 1 for 3.
“The turning point for Wapsie softball started last year and completely took off this past season,” Matthias said of her squad’s 35 wins in 2022-23. “I don’t think many people believed in us, which made it that much more important to us to play how we did.”
Jeanes was the lead architect of the program’s best two-year stretch since 2009-10 (30 wins), but credited everyone for its construction.
“Wapsie softball is going to be a force to be reckoned with moving forward, and Delaney (Youngblut), Elle and Sydney are a huge reason why,” he said. “They have made an impact since Day 1. I told them this chapter may have ended, but a new one is about to start. I am a better person and coach from what I learned from them.”
Wapsie Valley baseball falls at South Winneshiek
Wapsie Valley’s road ended during the District 6 championship courtesy of a 7-4 loss to South Winneshiek on Saturday in Calmar.
Tom Joecken’s squad clawed back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 3 in the top of the sixth, but the host scored four runs in the bottom half as its first six runners reached base.
Cody Meyer’s single drove in one to break the tie, then Keagen Streeter drove in two more and an error plated the fourth for a 7-3 score.
Wapsie pulled one back in the sixth as Tucker Ladeburg singled and later scored on an error, but South Winn’s Jamie Kuennen pitched the final two innings for the victory, scattering four hits and a hit batter.
Wapsie had Ladeburg on third and Jaxson Kuhlmann on second with two outs in the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.
Senior Justus Kelley and Kuhlmann each were 2 for 4 with an RBI. Blake Hesse went 2 for 3. Senior Mason Harter scored a run.
“As the season went along this year, the whole team grew,” senior KLane Schmitz said. “We made improvements throughout the whole season to get us to the point we were at.
“Younger kids had some very good moments this year where they had to step up and make plays, and they did. We fell short (Saturday), but the team we had was truly something special and the season shows it.”