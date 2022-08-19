Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser compiled the All-ODR baseball teams based on all-conference/postseason awards and nominations from coaches.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — with the goal of each team having 11 players.
ODR Player of the Year Jacob Schoer is automatically on the first team. Here are the 20222 All-ODR baseball teams, listed in alphabetical order.
First team
Catcher
Austin Klink, Jr., WV
Second team NICL East
.321 34H 17R 2 2B 1 3B 17RBI 10BB 11SB
“He’s very durable and gained a lot of experience. I look for him to grow even more next year. When he does make plays, you sit in the dugout and go ‘Wow.’” — head coach Tom Joecken
First base
Levi Danker, Sr., NFV
2A first team Northeast
Unanimous first team Upper Iowa
.354 29H 17R 10 2B 2HR 24RBI 18BB
“Levi had a great senior season highlighted by his complete game pitching victory while slugging a double and two-run home run against Kee. He was solid at first base, committing no errors at that position.” — head coach Dan Hovden
Second base
Kane Schmitz, Jr., WV
Unanimous first team NICL East
.299 32H 26R 3 2B 13RBI 16BB 11SB
“Kane is a steady player. Developed into our leadoff hitter and did a nice job. A solid defender and he does almost everything right there.” — Joecken
Third base
Tatum Nuss, Fr., S-F-T
2A second team Northeast (utility)
Unanimous first team NICL East
.395 30H 19R 8 2B 1 3B 16RBI 11BB 10SB
“Tatum was our best glove in the field this year and a bat we could rely on every time he came up to bat. As our team and offensive MVP, he really stepped up as a leader even though he was only a freshman.” — head coach Brett Meyer
Shortstop
Bowen Munger, Sr., Starmont
2A second team Northeast (utility)
First team Tri-Rivers Conference West
.500 31H 19R 6 2B 15RBI 11BB 33SB
Outfield
Jacob Schoer, Soph., WV
Brandon Cushion, Jr., Starmont
Second team Tri-Rivers Conference West
.349 22H 22R 7 2B 1 3B 8RBI 15BB 23SB
Manny Huebner, Soph., WV
Second team NICL East
.382 29H 23R 1 2B 13RBI 4BB 15SB
“Manny just shocked everybody this year. He really wanted it, really put the work in and was never satisfied with being JV. We gave him a shot (at varsity) and he just took off from there.” — Joecken
Pitcher
Jaymison Howard, Soph., S-F-T
2A Second team Northeast
Unanimous first team NICL East
3-1 52IP 2.02ERA 64K
“Jaymison was our ace on the mound and everyone knew it. He was our defensive MVP, and when he pitched, we were at our best. We had a different sense of confidence when he was on the mound. He kept us competitive every time he took the rubber.” — Meyer
Tucker Ladeburg, Soph., WV
First team NICL East (utility)
5-2 41IP 3.24ERA 52K
“He’s another good clutch hitter and a very good arm. Very good arm. I want to have him take a step up in pitching; he’s a candidate to be our ‘I want the ball all the time’ ace.” — Joecken
Utility
Bryce Elsbernd, Jr., NFV
2A second team Northeast (utility)
Second team Upper Iowa
5-4 1.97ERA 55K .323 31H 23R 16RBI 12SB
“Bryce was instrumental in our success this season with his ability to play shortstop and third base. His pitching efforts were also crucial in big game situations. He was our vocal leader.” — Hovden
Second team
Catcher
Davis VanSickle, Soph., S-F-T
.227 10H 5R 1HR 5RBI 3BB 2SB
“Defensively, Davis took a big step this year; he improved his blocking and throwdowns tremendously from last year. His bat really showed up for us in crucial moments as well.” — Meyer
First base
Klay Seehase, Sr., S-F-T
Unanimous first team NICL East
.286 20H 6R 4 2B 17RBI 8BB 5SB
“He was our senior leader and a big reason why our fielding percentage was as good as it was. Amazing glove and a big frame gave our fielders a huge target. At the plate, we knew we would get a good at bat out of him every time. He’s a guy that would make the defense sit back on the warning track; we wanted him up to bat when it mattered.” — Meyer
Second base
Trace Meyer, Jr., S-F-T
Second team NICL East
.353 24H 20R 4 2B 7RBI 14BB 13SB
“Trace was one of our guys who showed up in the clutch. When we needed a big play, he was the guy that made it happen. He has great range in the field and his bat is something a lot of teams underestimated.” — Meyer
Third base
Blake Hesse, 8th. WV
Second team NICL East
.305 18H 11R 1 2B 14RBI 8BB 4SB
“We knew he was going to be a good player. He didn’t set the world on fire on JV, but he produced. There came a time where we had to make a chance (on varsity) and we gave Blake the opportunity. He would just come up with a big hit when we needed it or make some nice plays at third and he ended up sticking.” — Joecken
Shortstop
Ray Gearhart, Jr., Oel
2A Northeast honorable mention
Second team NICL East (utility)
.309 25H 12R 2 2B 7RBI 11BB 20SB
“Ray took a big step forward this year at the plate and became a really consistent hitter for us. He is an intelligent base runner and stole a lot of bases this season —even more if game situations would have allowed it.” — head coach Colin Morgan
Justus Kelley, Jr., WV
Second team NICL East
.351 33H 22R 1 2B 13RBI 16BB 13SB
“Justus really learned a lot this year, I think. Defense and strikeouts at the plate were what hurt him a little this year, and he’ll work on that and be fine. He’ll have a great senior year because he’ll clean that up but he’s already got the bat.” — Joecken
Outfield
Kade Mitchell, Jr., S-F-T
NICL East honorable mention
.254 18H 13R 2 2B 9RBI 5BB 11SB
“He has amazing range and can track a ball very well. At the plate, he was a guy who was willing to bunt if we needed him; with his great speed, he often turned those bunts into hits.” — Mitchell
Caden Penhollow, Sr., Oelwein
NICL East honorable mention
.274 20H 8R 2 2B 11RBI 2BB 6SB
“Caden was a reliable senior outfielder for us this season. Prior to this season he did not have much varsity experience, but he really blossomed into a great OF and threat at the plate. He had the type of senior summer that you hope all your players can have.” — Morgan
Caden Trainor, Soph., S-F-T
Second team NICL East (utility)
.282 20H 9R 2 2B 3RBI 4BB 2SB
“Caden has constantly showed us how much he is willing to work and improve his game. Our most improved player for two consecutive seasons, he turned into one of our most reliable fielders.” — Meyer
Pitcher
Traeton Sauerbrei, Soph., WV
Second team NICL East
4-1 29 2/3IP 4.48ERA 23K
“He’s an above-average player in every aspect of the game. Defense, the bat came around at the end of the year, is a good base stealer, and he pitches well. When Traeton has the confidence going, he becomes a really good player.” — Joecken
Nick Wilfong, Fr., Starmont
Second team TRC West
4-1 26IP 2.69ERA 24K
Utility
Benton Hyde, Jr., WV
.286 20H 25R 1 2B 16RBI 13BB 12SB
Honorable Mention
Third base
Garrison Houge, Sr., Starmont
Second team TRC West
.362 25H 11R 8 2B 1 3B 21RBI 6BB 11SB
Shortstop
Kaleb White, Jr., NFV
Second team Upper Iowa
.273 15H 17R 4 2B 11RBI 14BB 12SB
Outfield
Noah Henderson, Fr., S-F-T
.289 22H 18R 5 2B 3 3B 10RBI 9BB 10SB
Utility
Carter Jeanes, Jr., Oel
2-5 41 2/3IP 43K .222 16H 1HR 12BB 14SB