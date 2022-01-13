Longtime Wapsie Valley head coach Tony Foster was named late Wednesday as a 2022 Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame honoree.
Foster led the Warriors to two Class A state championships (2007, 2012) and was 145-57 in 19 seasons and won nine district titles until his retirement after the 2020 season.
“It’s an unbelievable honor, and I’m just humbled by the whole thing,” Foster said Thursday. “Just thankful to all the people who were part of it, on the journey with me.”
Wapsie went unbeaten in both 2007 (13-0) and 2012 (14-0) and fell in a Class A state semifinal in 2013 for its only loss of the season (12-1). The Warriors went 9-2 in his final season.
“We are extremely excited for coach Foster to be inducted with the 2022 IFBCA Hall of Fame class,” Wapsie Valley Athletic Director Brett Bergman said. “It is a great honor to recognize such an amazing career.
“He and his wife Carol have given so much to Wapsie Valley and have impacted many generations of student athletes. We (Wapsie Valley) are/were extremely fortunate to have him as such a dedicated coach, teacher, and community member over the years.”
A handful of plaudits came in from social media around the time of the announcement, including from a pair of regional coaches and a couple former players.
“The news of my dad making the Hall of Fame is extremely exciting,” Duane Foster said. “Growing up and watching him from afar as he was an assistant and working his way up to the head coach, it was always evident that he had a passion for the game and the people he works with.
“He has always been the one person that I have looked up to and wanted to be like. I knew at an early age I wanted to take after him and follow in his footsteps. He has always done things the right way and his teams emulate that. He is very deserving of the honor and we are all very proud of the work he has done.”
A graduate of Des Moines North and Upper Iowa University, Foster coached junior high at Anthon-Oto and Wapsie Valley, junior varsity at Wapsie Valley, and the offensive line at Simpson College before taking over as head coach in Fairbank. He has been around the game for more than 40 years. His squads went unbeaten in the regular season five times and collected 13 playoff appearances, with both titles coming in Class A.
Foster was named the Class A Coach of the Year by the IFCA in 2007. He and his wife Carol have two sons, Matt, and current Wapsie Valley head coach Duane, and five grandchildren.
Foster joins Matt Dillon, Mark Kaczmarek and Chuck Kyte in the 2022 class. The ceremony is March 5 at noon during the IFCA coach’s clinic in Altoona.