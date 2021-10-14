FAIRBANK — A phone comes out and thumbs begin to type.
“Hey, do you want to see my sack against Hudson?” Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter asked before pulling up film from the Warriors’ Sept. 24 road victory.
Two weeks later, Harter sacked North Tama quarterback Gabe Kopriva and also collected three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — as Wapsie Valley claimed its fourth straight win, 14-0, and put itself in a position to finish second in Class A, District 3.
Harter’s six sacks lead the team, are fourth in Class A and tied for 27th across all classes. The defensive end also leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and is tied for the lead with two fumble recoveries.
He also has two interceptions and 34.5 total tackles. Suffice to say, Harter is succeeding in his goal to “help make a difference” for the Warriors (5-2, 4-1).
“It was a big part of it. A lot of it,” the 6-foot-6 junior said when asked if Wapsie’s turnover from 2020 pushed him to get better.
The Warriors lost nearly all their experience and most of their starters from last season.
“After the Iowa (football) camp in June, I was like, ‘I think I’m a good football player,’” he added. “I came into this season feeling I could do pretty good.”
So did his head coach.
“He is a very skilled athlete,” first-year coach Duane Foster said. “He’s not in the weight room as much in the summer as we would like because he’s traveling for basketball, but that’s OK. He’s doing things athletically and basketball is his passion
“But he’s doing a lot of great on the football field for us.”
Harter accumulated 29 tackles as a sophomore and closed the season as the starting tight end. Foster handed Harter an increased role as 2021 began, but a combination of opposition — the Warriors lost to now 6-1 Denver and now 6-1 Grundy Center during the first three weeks — and the varsity rebuilding from scratch stifled a lot.
“It was a little rough at the start of the year because we didn’t score any points against Denver, or Grundy,” Harter said. “Our defense just got run over.”
Improvement for both Harter and the team has shown up each week since the Grundy Center loss.
“I just have to keep working hard and learning more skills, stuff like that,” Harter said. “Just keep getting bigger and stronger and faster. That’s mostly it.”
Harter has five catches for 36 yards. Foster admitted he hasn’t done enough to get the junior more involved in the offense, but lauded Harter’s blocking ability and play on both sides of the line.
“The North Tama game, he altered passes and tipped balls and had a few tackles for loss and had the takeaways,” the coach said. “He dropped a third interception, too. Those are some decent defensive stats for a single guy in a big game.”
Harter noted the interceptions led to WV’s scores in the 14-0 victory and the statistical production is a byproduct of his role on the team on both sides of the ball.
“That’s what I’m supposed to do,” he said.