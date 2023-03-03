A double-double every night.
The state’s leader in rebounds — both total and per game.
The state’s leader in defensive rebounds — both total and per game.
And a division Co-MVP for his effort.
Wapsie Valley senior forward Mason Harter was named Co-MVP of the North Iowa Cedar League East division, sharing it with Jesup guard Jack Miller. The Warriors (20-5) and J-Hawks (16-7) each went 7-1 in league play, beating each other once. Wapsie outscored Jesup by one point (120-119) in the split.
“Oh, it’s an honor to be named first team all-conference and co-MVP,” Harter said. “Any time you’re selected first team anything it’s great. Obviously, I couldn’t (accomplish) it without my coaches and teammates. I’m prouder we won the conference championship; it is more important because it is a team award.”
Harter averaged 20.6 points (third) and 17.6 rebounds (first) per game, shooting 56.6 percent from the field (second). He also contributed 3.7 assists (third) and 3.1 blocks (first).
“Mason scored over 1,000 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in his career,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “Great thing about Mason was how unselfish he was. As coaches, we actually had to beg him to shoot it more.”
Harter was one of two Warriors on the first team; classmate Andrew Westpfahl was also selected among the eight players on the first team.
The point guard averaged 21.5 points (second), 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists (second) and 1.9 steals (fourth). He shot 48 percent from the field, and 36.8 percent from 3-point range (third). Westpfahl was second in field goals made and attempted per game (8.2-17).
“Andrew was part of the varsity team for all four years he was in high school,” McKowen said. “His role changed drastically over the four years, from the eighth man as a freshman to our leading scorer this season. What was great was that he always accepted the role.”
Oelwein (8-14, 0-8) saw sophomore forward Conall Sauser selected to the first team. Sauser averaged 13 points, 9.1 rebounds (third), 1.2 assists and steals and 0.7 blocks (third). He shot 50.6 percent from the field.
“I think that a big part of me receiving this award is due to the fact that my teammates always kept me in the game,” Sauser said, “and when emotions would be high, they calmed me down, getting my head back into the game.
“This, along with a good coaching staff, made the award a lot easier to achieve.”
“Conall was a unanimous first team selection and deservingly so,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “He nearly averaged a double-double on the season. He was a consistent force for us and got attention from all teams from double teams or tons of help.”
Both programs saw a senior earn second-team honors.
Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. He was a two-time second-team honoree.
“Carter earned second team for the second year in a row,” Mohlis said. “He helped advance our program over his time on the roster and should be proud of earning the second-team selection.”
Wapsie Valley’s Casey O’Donnell averaged 8.1 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 63.6 percent from the free-throw line.
“Casey was also on the varsity team for all of his four years,” McKowen said, “and was truly a gym rat, putting in so much time outside of practice to become better.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-14, 3-5) had three named to the seven-player second team in juniors Jaymison Howard and Achilles Quigley and sophomore Tatum Nuss.
Howard averaged 10.4 points, two rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.
“Jay improved his entire game this season,” head coach Michael Quigley said. “His shooting consistency improved, but his biggest improvement this year came on the defensive end. That is a huge plus, as he will continue to develop into a solid two-way player.”
Quigley averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists.
“Achilles’ role continued to be as a defensive player this year and he did a great job of it,” coach Quigley said. “As the season progressed, he improved his offensive game, and with hard work he will continue to improve that.”
Nuss averaged 8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 40 percent from the field.
“Tatum gained a lot of experience this season and played a lot of basketball early on to fast-track his development,” coach Quigley said. “He pushes the ball, isn’t afraid to take the shot or to challenge on the offensive end.”
Oelwein’s Ethan DeTemmerman (7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists) and Garet Kiel (7.3 points, 2.1 assists and steals) were named honorable mention, as was Sumner’s Kallen Wilharm (10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds).