FAIRBANK — The volleyball looked brand new, save for the words ‘Lydia Imbrogno, 1,000 career kills, 2021’ scrawled on it.
There was a vase with peacock feathers, flowers and even a small Peacock floaty Imbrogno arranged on the table.
Wapsie Valley’s standout outside hitter was asked if she had her National Letter of Intent with her.
A very brief panic set in — the letters were at home, accidentally.
Five minutes later, thanks to a smartphone, Imbrogno’s NLI committing herself to play volleyball for Division II Upper Iowa University was on the table as well and the ceremony could begin.
After committing to the Peacocks prior to her senior year, Imbrogno officially signed with UIU on Friday.
“It was a big relief when I verbally committed last summer and was able to just play senior year,” Imbrogno said. “I’m very proud of it and I feel very accomplished. I’m happy that I found the right home”
Imbrogno leaves Wapsie Valley with 1,254 digs and 1,200 kills in 141 matches. The outside hitter also accumulated 155 aces, 114 blocks and 60 assists across four varsity seasons with a career-high 44 aces and 36 assists coming as a senior.
Imbrogno is a two-time Class 1A state tournament participant, two-time 1A All-State first team selection, two-time 1A All-Northeast District selection and two-time North Iowa Cedar League East all-conference selection.
“She has done all the work. That is all Lydia,” Wapsie Valley head coach Austin Shepherd said. “She’s put in the work outside of high school ball and dedicated her time to reach her goal of playing collegiate volleyball.”
The Six-Pack Volleyball club player is also one of 34 participants in Saturday’s Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All-Star Classic. Imbrogno keyed in on UIU after a visit prior to her senior year.
“I really fell in love right away. Didn’t have any hesitation,” she said. “I love both coaches, and I’ve talked to both coaches a lot since committing.
“Went to a few games, met the team, went through a pregame prep routine with them during a visit. I’m super-excited about all of it.”
Imbrogno will join former Warriors teammate Kaci Beesecker as a Peacock in 2022. Assistant coach Jenna Sullivan is Imbrogno’s Six Pack Volleyball club coach for her final club season.
“That’s a bonus,” Imbrogno said of playing with Beesecker again. “The main factors for picking UIU was the family atmosphere, it being close to home and being a smaller campus, like Wapsie is.
“I’ll get to work with (Sullivan) more before college. I didn’t know that until a month or two ago, but I’m excited for it.”
Shepherd has seen Imbrogno grow into the standout player over the past three seasons and was also heavily involved with volleyball on the men’s and women’s side with at the University of Northern Iowa.
“We’d have conversations — ‘Is this something you want?’ ‘What can I help you with?’ ‘I’m going to hold you to that higher standard,’” he said. “It was just helping keep her accountable for her goals.”
Imbrogno thanked both Shepherd and former coach Heather Robinson for their roles in her development the past few seasons.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates or coaches,” she said, “Club coaches, my high school coaches, they all helped me get to where I am today.”