FAIRBANK — One had a choice between two legacies, or to create his own.
The other thought getting away would be the best — until it wasn’t.
On Tuesday, Wapsie Valley’s Emma Jones and Brady Weepie each signed a celebratory letter of commitment to play volleyball and football, respectively, at Division III Wartburg College next year.
“I just really liked the family atmosphere they offered there, and they have a really good volleyball program,” Jones said. “And their biology program is also really what drew me in. I want to major in biology there and then go on to Allen College to (become a) sonographer.
“Being closer to home was nice, too. If I ever have any problems, it’s easier to come home.”
Jones helped Wapsie Valley program compile a 111-40 record, qualify for state four consecutive years and participate in the state tournament three of those seasons. She compiled 495 digs, 103 assists and 35 aces as a senior and was selected IGCA second team All-State and IGCA Northeast district, and first team All-NICL East.
Jones was named second team All-NICL East after a junior season in which she collected 366 digs, 63 assists and 29 aces. She also had interest in or from Central College, Des Moines Area Community College, Kirkwood Community College and Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“I think Wartburg was where I saw myself being the happiest,” she said. “I didn’t think it was where I would initially want to go because it was super-close to home, and I thought I wanted to branch out a little more. But the more I thought about it, it was what I wanted.”
Weepie had two older brothers play college football — B.J. at Coe College and Ben at Wartburg. Head coach Duane Foster also recalled “when (Brady) was younger, it was always Central — going to the camps, things like that.
“In the past couple years, he started leaning toward Wartburg as he watched Ben play and grew to love it there.”
B.J. started for three years at Coe and won multiple conference championships, and Ben wstarted for three years at Wartburg and won three American Rivers Conference championships.
“They set a great example for me, and it makes me excited to know what they did and see what I can do,” Brady said of his brothers’ example. “Do just as good, if not better, if I work just as hard.
“They both had different experiences. I guess I liked Ben’s experience more that he had at Wartburg.”
Brady played four years on varsity, starting all three interior positions from sophomore through senior year. He was named first team District 3-A in 2021 while playing center and battled through injuries as a senior.
“I think the connection I got with (head coach Chris) Winter … not just him, all the coaches there are awesome and great,” Brady said. “I wanted to see what the new o-line coach (Luke Summers) was like before I made a decision, and I really like what he’s done there for the program.”
Added Foster: “He’ll have a great career. He works hard, is a leader and knows the game of football. He’s going to do really well there.”