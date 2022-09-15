Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WVspotlightHK

Wapsie Valley’s Hannah Knight has worked more on her service game alongside everything else as she’s become the Warriors top offensive hitter.

 File photo

FAIRBANK — It was bound to happen.

A team loses its top two offensive producers, statistically. Someone must fill the role.

Tags

Trending Food Videos