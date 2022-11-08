A record-setting season for Wapsie Valley was given its first round of postseason reward recently after the North Iowa Cedar League East announced its all-conference list late last week.
The Warriors (41-5, 4-0 NICL East) placed half of its starting rotation on the first team and half on the second team, with senior outside hitter Hannah Knight being named Player of the Year and head coach Austin Shepherd being named Coach of the Year.
Wapsie went 4-0 and gave up just one set in matches against Oelwein (3-0), Union Community (3-0) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-1).
Knight was top-3 in kills (third, 385), digs (two, 378), kill attempts (three, 1,078) and serve efficiency (one, 96.5 percent).
“It is so mind blowing that I received this honor,” Knight said. “I never thought I would have the season I did. I absolutely couldn’t have done it without my team and coaches. The chemistry and vibe we had this year was so great.
“I’m thankful that my last year was successful and I can’t wait to see what comes next year for all the younger girls.”
Knight added 378 digs, 50 aces, 20 block assists and 11 solo blocks. She more than doubled her kill total as a junior (140) and added 90 digs, four solo blocks and 15 block assists to her junior production in those categories.
“I am proud of the athlete that Hannah has developed into. She is very sharp in her physical game as well as her mental game of the sport. In just one season she has grown so much,” Shepherd said. “Hannah is one of those players that can succeed in any position you put her in. She is a humble athlete who deserves this recognition, and it is so awesome to see that her talents have been seen throughout the conference.”
Senior setter Sydney Matthias was second in the league in assists (914) successful serves (484) and serve attempts (529), third in aces (58) and fourth in digs (313). She added 118 kills and 21 total blocks and was named to the first team.
“So, so, blessed to be named to this elite list of girls,” Matthias said. “(I’m) Super thankful for my teammates and my coaches for making me better.”
Senior libero Emma Jones led the conference in digs (495) and accrued 103 assists and 35 aces.
“I feel very honored to be able to be named to the first team,” Jones said. “As a libero, it’s hard to stand out among the rest of the players, especially in the NICL East. There are so many outstanding players in this conference.”
Added Knight: “Sydney and Emma being on first team as well just shows how talented and well-rounded our team was. I couldn’t imagine playing with anyone else. To have them by my side for the past 10 years of playing volleyball is such a blessing.”
Two of their classmates, middle blocker Kalvyn Rosengarten and defensive specialist Macy Ott, were also honored. Rosengarten was named to the second team after putting up 27 solo blocks (second), a .376 kill efficiency (second), 187 kills, 24 block assists and 59 digs. Ott was named honorable mention after collecting 38 digs and 38 aces.
“I was really excited, too, to see all five of our seniors contributing to the NICL East all-conference teams,” Shepherd said. “These seniors have put in a lot of work to be able to have the season that they did. They all left their own legacy on the WV volleyball program.”
Junior middle blocker Anna Curley was second in serve efficiency (95.3 percent), third in solo blocks (25) and kill efficiency (.353) and fourth in total blocks (62) en route to a second-team honor. She collected 181 kills, 83 digs, 37 block assists and 36 aces.
Freshman Taylor Buhr was fifth in kills (234) and kill attempts (851) and was Wapsie’s third second-team honoree. She added 279 digs, 46 aces and six total blocks.
“I might be biased but I believe the NICL is the strongest and toughest when it comes to volleyball,” Shepherd said. “Being recognized on any team is a huge honor. There is so much talent in this conference. I am proud of our athletes that were recognized.”
Shepherd noted his coach award was representative of the team’s success.
“Something I’ve told the girls a lot about our team this season is that ‘... it is a team effort, and it takes each and every one of you for us to succeed,’” he added. “I truly believe this, and it is evident by the number of Wapsie Valley athletes recognized.”