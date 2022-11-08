Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A record-setting season for Wapsie Valley was given its first round of postseason reward recently after the North Iowa Cedar League East announced its all-conference list late last week.

The Warriors (41-5, 4-0 NICL East) placed half of its starting rotation on the first team and half on the second team, with senior outside hitter Hannah Knight being named Player of the Year and head coach Austin Shepherd being named Coach of the Year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos