Both expect to do better.
For now, they’re happy with what transpired.
Wapsie Valley junior all-everything Tucker Ladeburg and junior outfielder Jacob Schoer were named to the Class 1A Northeast District first and second team, respectively, at their positions by Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Ladeburg, who played four positions this season — pitcher, catcher, third base and first base — was named to the first team. Schoer, who also spent time behind the plate as a catcher, was named to the second team after being a first-teamer last season.
“It’s great. Great for them,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “They both deserve it, a lot. And Tucker is now eligible for an All-State selection, which is great for him.
“I’ve had two guys on in one year before. It’s just great for both of them.”
The Warriors placed three on the all-district team in 2019 (Connor Franzen and Trevor Sauerbrei on the first team, and Blayde Bellis on the second) and two in 2020 (Sauerbrei and Ethan Oltrogge, both second team).
Schoer batted .363 (45 for 124) with 42 runs, 27 RBI, 16 steals and 12 walks.
“Second team all-district is a great accomplishment,” Schoer said. “I had my eyes on bigger goals, but I am still proud of my performance in my junior season. My teammates, coaches, parents, and Jesus are the reason I get to enjoy doing the thing I love the most.”
Ladeburg was a first-time honoree. He went 7-4 with a 1.90 earned-run average, a 1.41 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) and 75 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.
“That meant a lot to me,” he said of the selection. “Just felt good … it means I improved a lot, and I hope it leads to getting an All-State honor. And it pushed me to go all-out next year, keep improving this offseason going into my senior year.”
He also led the North Iowa Cedar League East in league in batting average (.437), hits (52), and runs batted in (30).