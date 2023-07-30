The opening response came in all caps.
“NO WAY.”
“I’m in physical shock.”
Sydney Matthias won the Market swine show at the Bremer County Fair on Wednesday. Minutes later, the Wapsie Valley graduate found out she was selected to the Iowa Girls Softball Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State second team.
“I literally JUST saw that sitting here watching her win,” her mother, Mischa, texted, followed by the younger Matthias’ text.
Sydney was also selected first-team 2A Northeast District earlier in the week after hitting .379 (36 for 95) with 33 runs batted in, 17 runs scored, 13 walks, nine doubles and a triple. She stole four bases.
“I felt like I just played my game all year long, which in turn made this season so much fun to be a part of,” Matthias said Saturday. “Knowing it was my last season as well as representing Wapsie Valley I wanted to give it my all one last time. My teammates, coaches, and the fans made such an impact on me and my game.”
Wapsie Valley head coach Austin Jeanes’ initial response to the Northeast district accolade was simple: “Can I explain my words using pictures?”
What followed was a photo of him, wide-eyed, holding a box of Cheez-Its.
‘Cheez It’ became the team’s motto this season, coined by senior Matthias and others. It was a symbol of the Warriors’ history-making season, which closed with 22 wins, a home playoff victory and Matthias’ postseason accolades.
“Syd has had an amazing career at Wapsie Valley,” Jeanes texted Saturday. “She is a fantastic role model and leader for our group; she always seems to make people smile, as well.
“It’s a great honor for her to get selected second-team All-State, she has earned that. But her impact on this program goes far beyond any award. I know she will continue to do great things.”