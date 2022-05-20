By GIDAL KAISER
DES MOINES — So far, so good.
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer added another final to his third-day slate by qualifying for the 1A 110-meter high hurdle championship.
The former 1A state high jump champion clocked a 14.92-second run in the opening heat of the 1A preliminary round Friday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He was 0.04 seconds off Lisbon’s Kole Becker, who ran side by side with Meyer in lanes 4 and 5.
“It was good. Second-best time of the year,” Meyer said. “There’s still a lot of work I can put in. I noticed a couple different times I lost balance because of my arm swing; it was a little off. Simple fixes.”
Wapsie’s girls 1,600 relay advanced to Saturday’s finals with a time of 4:09.88. The quartet placed second in the opening heat, then waited out as two other heats went through; Wapsie ended with the third-fastest time.
It held the lead through the opening three legs of its heat and lost it about 50 meters into the anchor leg.
The Warrior girls 400 relay was ninth in its preliminary; it clocked 51.7 but was bumped from finals by a tenth of a second after the third heat. The boys faced the same fate; they were in until the third heat after clocking a 44.66. They missed by 0.06 seconds.
In finals from Friday’s 1A morning session, Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart was 16th in the high jump. He cleared the opening height of 5 feet, 10 inches on his third attempt but could not clear 6 feet.
The Warrior boys placed 17th in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 34.47 seconds), the girls placed 20th in the 800 relay (1:52.12), Dawson Schmit placed 20th in the boys 400 hurdles (58.88) and the girls distance medley relay placed 23rd (4:37.38).