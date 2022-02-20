DES MOINES — Be ready every second.
An experienced hand at the Class 1A state meet, junior Dawson Schmit was reminded of that during his 120-pound bracket matches from Friday through Saturday.
Schmit (49-7) went 2-2 after his quarterfinal win Thursday, closing the tournament with 1-1 records on Friday and Saturday.
He ended the three-day run with an 8-1 victory against Alburnett’s Preston Klostermann on Saturday afternoon.
“I learned that no matter who you are up against, you must keep going,” Schmit said. “Effort must be high all the time, otherwise matches aren’t going to go the way you want.
“After losing in the quarters; yeah it sucked. But you’ve got to go for the next best thing. You have to brush it off because the sun is going to shine the next day.”
A consolation semifinal loss to eventual third-place winner Braden Graff of West Sioux set up Schmit’s match with Klostermann, and the Warrior grappler went after him from the opening whistle. Schmit earned a quick takedown and three nearfall points for a 5-0 lead. It remained that way through the second period as they wrestled to a stalemate in neutral and Schmit packed on three more points in the final stanza with an escape and a takedown.
Klostermann got an escape late for his lone point.
“It was nice to see him come out and open things up and score a lot of points in his last match,” head coach Danny Adams said. “He has good focus and prepared for his matches well down here. It was fun to watch him compete because you knew he was going to battle.”
Schmit followed that quarterfinal loss with a 5-3 decision and first-period pin to reach the consolation semifinal. Graff snagged a first-period takedown for a 2-0 lead, then led 3-0 after a second period escape. Schmit procured another takedown for a 3-2 deficit but could not do anything the final 42 seconds of the period or the last two minutes of the third.
Schmit has placed fourth (106), third (106) and fifth in his three 1A state meets.
“Dawson came down here and wrestled with a calmness and a sense of experience,” Adams said. “You could tell he’s been here before. He wrestled tough. There’s no question to the effort he put into his matches. It might not be where he wanted to finish, but he had a great tournament.”