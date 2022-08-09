Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley sophomore outfielder Jacob Schoer was named Monday to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 1A All-State third team as voted on by the IBHSCA.

“Being named third team all-state is an honor,” Schoer said. “It’s on the right steps of where my baseball dreams want to go, and this would not have been possible without coach Tom Joecken, my parents and my teammates.”

