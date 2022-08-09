Wapsie Valley sophomore outfielder Jacob Schoer was named Monday to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 1A All-State third team as voted on by the IBHSCA.
“Being named third team all-state is an honor,” Schoer said. “It’s on the right steps of where my baseball dreams want to go, and this would not have been possible without coach Tom Joecken, my parents and my teammates.”
Schoer is one of three sophomores to be voted to one of the three 1A teams. He batted .485 with 49 hits, 37 runs scored, 28 runs batted in, 12 doubles and one home run. He also stole 24 bases.
He joins Warrior alumni Connor Franzen (second), Trevor Sauerbrei (second) and Blayde Bellis (third) as IHSBCA All-State honorees.
“Jake is one of four Wapsie players to ever be (voted) on the coaches (team),” head coach Tom Joecken said. “Jake set our single season batting average record, previously owned by Trevor. Jake had a great year and I think his best years are still ahead of him.”
Jesup sophomore pitcher Jack Miller and senior Nate Cagley, at utility, were voted to the 2A third team. Miller went 7-2 with two saves, 57 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA. He made seven starts and appeared in 12 games.
Cagley went 7-0 with 56 strikeouts and a 1.37 ERA in eight starts. He also batted .472 with 42 hits, 28 RBI, 13 doubles and a home run.
Independence outfielder Marcus Beatty was named to the 3A first team.