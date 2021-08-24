FAIRBANK — Lily Schwickerath wasn’t going to miss out on her opportunity again.
The Wapsie Valley sophomore wanted to swim with the Waterloo East high school team last season, but admittedly didn’t start to research the process of joining until it was too late, both she and Waterloo East head coach Jeff Kamp said recently.
“I knew then, ‘I’m going to act on it’ as soon as I could to join the high school team,” Schwickerath said Thursday after a ‘Meet the Warriors’ fall sports event at Wapsie Valley.
Added Kemp, “She put it all in motion. She contacted me and I put in the paperwork. That’s how it really got started.”
That is how Schwickerath became Wapsie Valley’s first swimmer in more than a decade.
“We have shared sports in past years with Waterloo schools, so it was an easy process,” WV AD Brett Bergman said. “We are excited that Lily can pursue a sport that she loves. We are very appreciative of the Waterloo School District for allowing us to share this year.”
Schwickerath began swimming in fifth grade, which she admitted “was very late to the whole swimming world,” then joined a club team in Waverly.
When Schwickerath found out from Bergman there was an agreement with Waterloo, it was everyone into the pool.
“Sign me up, get me going. This is something I wanted to do,” she said.
Schwickerath was so into joining the Waterloo unified team, which pulls from both Waterloo East and West, Columbus Catholic, Don Bosco and now Wapsie, that she participated in smaller swim camps during her freshman year “just to get me back in the water,” she said.
“I said, ‘Of course.’ We make it work,” Kamp said. “She’ll swim varsity for me for sure.”
Like a first day of school, Schwickerath was nervous before her first practice but soon assimilated into her new environment.
“Progress-wise … stroke work is what we have been working on,” Kemp said. “When you swim for smaller clubs sometimes, that’s the stuff in summer league they don’t have much time to work on. The last couple weeks we’ve been working on getting her in shape, aerobic shape, a lot more speed work.”
Schwickerath feels her best strokes are the freestyle — “I know, plain Jane,” she joked — and butterfly, though she knows butterfly is widely considered the hardest stroke.
Kamp concurred. The plan is for her to swim in individual breaststroke and fly events and get freestyle work in on two relays during Thursday’s season opener against Vinton-Shellsburg.
“High school swimming is a lot of freestyle, so she’ll get that opportunity,” the coach said. “I’m more intrigued to see how her fly and breaststroke come around.”
Excitement toward the sport and opportunity to swim at the prep level enveloped Schwickerath so much that she inhaled every Olympic swim competition.
“I watched the Olympics swimming like it was church on Sunday,” she laughed. “I even signed up for Peacock so I could watch all the events and watch events on repeat.”