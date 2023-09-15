Wapsie Valley senior Aidan Shannon blazed through a 63-man field to win the Independence Invitational in 16 minutes, 28.14 seconds on Thursday in Independence.
Sophomore Aiden Brady placed 11th in 18:15.06 as the Warriors placed sixth with 130 points. Jaylin May placed 31st, 24th in team scoring, in 22:45.5 to lead the girls to seventh place (171 points).
The performance in Independence came two days after the boys placed third in the 1A race and the girls ran in the 1A race during the Starmont Invitational.
Shannon placed second overall and first in the 1A field (16:29.72) while Brady placed 29th overall (18:19.8) in the 139-runner field. May (23:30.85) placed 67th while Ava Meyer (23:44.29) placed 72nd in the 133-woman field.
“We didn’t have a meet the week before due to a cancellation, so we were really ready for a meet,” head coach Justin Davie said of Tuesday’s performance. “The kids competed very well, and I was very happy with our effort and excitement. We saw a ton of improvement from not only the first meet, but from their times from last year with many athletes running several minutes faster than last year’s meet at Starmont.”
All five area programs were at Starmont, where Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls placed third in the 2A-4A race with 89 points and the Oelwein boys placed fifth with 107 points.
In the boy’s race, Oelwein’s Conall Sauser (16:27.82) bested Shannon for the third time this season and won the overall gold medal. Caleb Schunk (17:45.28) placed 15th and Benjamin Driscoll (17:49.89) placed 16th.
“We ran competitively during the entire varsity race,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “Conall Sauser was the champion, his third victory of the year. To win one race is a heck of an accomplishment for a season. Keshaun Williams ran a personal best, his third consecutive personal best. This speaks to Keshaun’s continued improvement and dedication.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was ninth (250), led by Tate Rochford’s 35th place in 18:37.14. Starmont-West Central placed 10th (272) and North Fayette Valley was 12th (327). SWC’s Ian Otdoerfer placed 51st (19:16.06).
“Our young boys’ team is improving,” head coach Charlie Gruman said. “They took off a lot of time in the last two weeks (from Oelwein).”
Cougar senior standout Hillary Trainor placed second (18:29.73) by four seconds but beat out SWC freshman Lauren Krogmann (19:27.8) by more than a minute. The pair was two of four runners under 20 minutes.
“Lauren raced to a third-place finish, ahead of the No. 6-ranked 2A girl (Union Community’s Amilia Condon) and only behind the No. 1 1A girl (North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley) and (Trainor), so we have a lot of future potential.”
Cougar freshman Jaci Snyder (24th, 21:46.04) and senior Sophie Boehmler (30th, 22:04.58) were both in the top 30.
North Fayette Valley placed ninth (234) and Oelwein placed 12th (313). NFV’s Braelynn Meyer was 37th (22:16.22) to lead the TigerHawks while Lexi McGowan (42, 22:30.82) and Ava Bilden (47, 22:42.43) were in the top 50.
“It doesn’t feel great to finish further back in the group, but then they see their times and realize they were faster,” NFV head coach Jon Kullen said of both his teams. “This is usually the case for many runners and it’s a great reminder that they themselves are who they are competing with, and the other runners are simply another element of the ever-changing environment they are up against.”
Oelwein’s Ashlynn Sauser (66, 23:29.84) and Rachel Rulapaugh (80, 24:00.02) placed in the top 80.
“Again, we saw some improvement,” Gearhart said. “Jenna Bahe, Alexa Berryman, Khloie Martin and Claire Prouty all ran season-best times. Our girls need to take a larger leap forward in the next couple of weeks to become more competitive in the team score.”
Oelwein boys, Sumner girls steady in IATC rankings
The Oelwein boys were ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in the latest iteration of the IATC team rankings, released Tuesday. North Iowa Cedar League foe Denver is ranked No. 6.
The Denver girls are also ranked No. 6, three spots ahead of Sumner-Fredericksburg. North Fayette Valley is No. 12.
Individually, Oelwein’s Conall Sauser is ranked No. 7 and Caleb Schunk is ranked No. 23. Sumner’s Hillary Trainor is ranked No. 2 on the girls side.
In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley’s Aidan Shannon is ranked No. 2.
Volleyball
Blue Devils pick up road victory
West Central won its second match of the season, besting Postville 19-25, 25-19, 33-31, 19-25, 15-5 in five sets Thursday in Postville. The Blue Devils (2-10, 1-0) opened Upper Iowa Conference play with a third set that had 64 total points scored. No individual statistics were available as of press time.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Starmont 0
The Stars closed within two in the opening set, but fell to the Vikings, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13, on Thursday in Arlington. No individual statistics were available as of press time for the Stars (4-2, 2-1 Tri-Rivers Conference).
North Fayette Valley 3, Turkey Valley 2
The TigerHawks (5-4, 2-0) moved to the top of the UIC with Thursday’s 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13, win in Jackson Junction. Brooklyn Hoey (15) and Sarah Dean (11) broke double-digit kills; Hoey added 14 digs and 2.5 blocks for a double-double. Lily Holthaus collected a double-double with 18 assists and 17 digs. Ella Sieck chipped in 30 digs and four aces.
Oelwein snares first conference victory
The Huskies went extra points in the third and fourth sets to help get past North Iowa Cedar League East foe Jesup, 25-18, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, Tuesday at home.
The Huskies (13-8, 1-2) collected 41 kills, with 14 from Kinzie See, seven from Izsy Fauser and six apiece from Natalie Crandall and Elzsie Fauser. Crandall added 12 digs, 1.5 blocks and an ace.
“The match looked headed for a fifth set when we were down 24-18 in the fourth,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “But after getting a much-needed sideout, Joslynn Melchert went on a 7-0 serving run to cap off a furious comeback.
“We had an amazing student section who kept the energy up all night and it was an exciting NICL win for us.”
Tuesday’s win ended a seven-match stretch with a 5-2 record. The Huskies have 13 wins for the second straight season and have consecutive double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2016-17.
Oelwein has at least 10 scheduled matches remaining. It also raised $2,100 for breast-cancer awareness Tuesday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg in bit of a rut
A competitive recent slate has the Cougars (8-7) on a five-match losing streak.
Yet head coach Sarah Buhman saw many positives from Tuesday’s pair of triangular losses to NICL rivals Dike-New Hartford (25-14, 25-10) and Grundy Center (18-25, 25-220, 17-15).
“We hosted some of the best volleyball in the state,” she said of hosting 2A’s No. 1 (DNH), No. 3 (GC) and No. 4 (S-F) teams. “Playing a tough schedule is making us better, even though our record doesn’t reflect the level that we’re playing at this season.”
S-F won the first set against Grundy Center, crept back from a 6-0 hole in the second set and lost the third in extra points. It couldn’t find a consistent rhythm against DNH.
“Dike-New Hartford has powerful, smart hitters and is very fundamentally sound in all areas,” Buhman said. “We knew we could find ways to score, but came up short, and then D-NH pulled away with the wins.”
Isabelle Elliott collected 18 kills, nine digs and two aces while Alexa Buhman added a double-double of 39 assists and 10 digs, with two kills, 1.5 blocks and an ace. Morgan Block snagged a double-double of 18 digs and 15 kills.
The Cougars’ current streak began at the Linn-Mar tournament, an annual get-together of several top-ranked teams across the classes. Two of three pool-play losses went to third sets, and the combination of Marion, Center Point-Urbana and Davenport Assumption all placed within the tournament’s top four.
Alexa Buhman passed 1,000 career assists and Elliott passed 1,500 career kills at the tournament.
“Isabelle’s milestone is something special, since a small percentage of girls can obtain that many kills in their high school career,” coach Buhman said. “The season is still young and the all the girls have more to accomplish and aim for.”
Wapsie falls in NICL East
The Warriors lost to Union Community, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11, during five sets Tuesday in La Porte City. Wapsie Valley (11-7, 1-2) put down 52 kills and seven aces, and collected 54 digs, but it wasn’t enough to hold on for a road win.
Taylor Buhr (18 kills, 13 digs, three aces) and Avery Jones (47 assists, 11 digs) snared double-doubles while Kylee Moulds added eight kills and one block. The loss ended a stretch where the Warriors went 2-4.
Sumner, Wapsie ranked in 2A
The Cougars were ranked No. 4 and the Warriors were ranked No. 11 in the latest IGHSAU Class 2A rankings.