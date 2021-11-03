FAIRBANK — On paper, there was 39 yards rushing and one touchdown.
As practice opened, a reshuffling dropped that number to negative-12 yards.
Fast forward to two days before the Class A quarterfinal.
The rush offense for Wapsie Valley (8-2) sits at 1,768 yards and 25 touchdowns. How about that for a ‘How it started/How it’s going?’ meme?
“It’s quite a bit of pressure, but we’re getting it done,” junior fullback Braden Knight said. “We don’t have as many people as last year. We’re not quite as big or as fast. We still have to get it done.
“We just had to prove we could be as good given the chance.”
Knight, classmate Hunter Kane and senior Holten Robinson have produced 1,605 yards and 20 touchdowns as the trio that supplanted former tailback Trevor Sauerbrei, who collected 1,305 yards and 17 scores as a senior.
Robinson (967 yards, 11 TDs), Kane (404, seven) and Knight (234, two) all came in with not only different skill sets, but mindsets.
“I came in and thought I was going to be subbing with Holten for tailback,” Knight said. “Probably three, four weeks into the season I moved to fullback. It’s a different position to learn, you know? But you just practice.”
Robinson caught 10 passes for 79 yards last season and thought his wide receiver role was going to expand as a senior. Then head coach Duane Foster told him, essentially, no, you are our tailback.
“I thought I was going to be a receiver again or maybe try some quarterback,” Robinson said. “When coach told me he was going to throw me into tailback, I was surprised.
“I had no clue that being my size I was going to put up the numbers I have. I blew out my goal for the year.”
Kane has rotated between fullback and tailback, depending on the sets and situations. North Linn keyed on stopping Robinson (36 yards on 14 carries), so Kane was called on. He carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards, with more than half that coming on his 74-yard touchdown run.
“That play, I wanted to run it since the start of the game,” Kane said. “In practice it looked good, and I was super-excited when we put it in. It ended up working really well … my line did a good job getting them out of the way.”
All three were on the field as Knight booted what became the game-winning extra point.
“It’s a very dynamic group,” Foster said. “All of them bring a different style of play. Hunter has strength and speed, Braden’s used more as a fullback just for that quick burst through the line and Holten gives us anything we want in terms of speed and being used in the pass game.”
Robinson has caught 12 passes for 177 yards while Kane has three catches.
Their offensive prowess has helped the Warriors post a 4.8 yards per carry average. All of them are above four themselves, with Robinson at 5.4, Kane at 4.9 and Knight at 4.3.
“The stats Holten has (are) insane,” Kane said. “Every time I’m lead blocking for him, I want him to get a touchdown.”
“Yes” Robinson is surprised when he looks at his numbers. “A lot, actually.”
Both he and Kane maintain holding onto the season-opening ‘everyone knows we lost a lot of seniors’ underdog mentality is what helps them, and the team, produce.
“We’re happy with it, but we’re not satisfied,” Robinson said of the numbers.
Added Kane “Never satisfied. We always want more. Happy with the numbers, but always want more, can do more.”