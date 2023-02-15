FAIRBANK — Elle Voy has been on Wartburg’s campus many times.
Football games. Basketball games.
Athletic camps.
So when she decided she wanted to throw in college, the Division III school in Waverly made the most sense. When the school began recruiting her after a throwing camp last summer, it was an easy choice.
“Last year, I decided I wanted to throw in college,” Voy said Tuesday after a ceremony at the school. “So I started talking to a couple schools and decided Wartburg was the place I wanted to go.”
Voy signed a celebratory letter of intent with her family and multiple Warrior coaches looking on, including throws coach Brett Bergman.
“I’m very happy for her,” Bergman said. “She’ll do good things, and hopefully the college coaches can bring out the best in her, unlock her potential.”
Voy drew interest from Dubuque and a handful of other schools. She placed 11th in the 1A shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 6.5 inches, but has put as far as 37-8 in her career, with a discus throw of 91-3.
“I like the program, the coaches,” Voy said. “I’ve grown up going to games there, and it’s close to home.”