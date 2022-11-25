FAIRBANK — Credit goes to everyone.
All of them said it.
Head coach Duane Foster. Senior defensive lineman Mason Harter. Senior linebacker Hunter Kane. Senior running back Braden Knight. Senior defensive back Dawson Schmit.
Each one mentioned the collective in speaking of their selection to the 2022 Iowa Press Sportswriters Association All-State teams. Harter was voted to the Class A first team, while Kane, Knight and Schmit were named to the second team after helping lead Wapsie (7-3) to the second round of the playoffs for a second straight year.
Harter: “I couldn’t have gotten any of these awards without my teammates, especially the line we had. Everything had a lot to do with them.”
Kane: “It’s because of the work we put in. All of us put in so much work during practice and in the weight room. It’s nice to see us all get recognition.”
Knight: “They are the ones who pushed me and helped me out to be able to get those awards. The line stepped up and helped me get those yards and kicks off and be able to get those awards.”
Schmit: “We definitely had a lot of potential on our team, a lot of really good players who helped us all.”
Added Foster, “It shows what kind of team we had. A group of seniors that were unselfish, hardworking, and played well for the team.”
Harter was voted to the first team after compiling 47.5 tackles, 33 solo, 13 for loss, a team-best six sacks, a team-best four fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He was named the District 3 lineman of the year and was a standout tight end and punter, as well.
Harter was voted an IPSWA second-teamer in 2021.
“Me getting sacks and fumble recoveries was the help of my other linemen,” he said. “Getting the stats helped, but they were behind that.
“It’s a big accomplishment that coaches in the state noticed me, but also noticed us. Braden, Hunter, Dawson, all of us.”
Schmit was also voted to the second team in 2021. He accrued 51.5 tackles, 35 solo, and two interceptions. He also was a standout wide receiver and return man.
“I’m pretty happy with that,” Schmit said. “Obviously, the year didn’t go how we really wanted it to go, but we lost to the two teams that played in the state championship.
“If we were in the Dome, I think we would have more guys recognized in an All-State spot.”
Kane garnered a team-best 60.5 tackles, with 38 solo, four for loss and two sacks.
“It’s cool,” Kane said. “Last year, I didn’t even know it was a thing. When Duane came in and said, ‘Congratulations’ and shook my hand, it was pretty sweet.”
Knight ran for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns; he also caught 20 passes for 345 yards and six scores. Knight was named District 3 special teams MVP after connecting on 37 of 43 extra points, a 28-yard field goal and had 939 yards in kickoffs.
“It is truly an honor for both of the awards, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Knight said. “Both very big accomplishments in my book. Couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Kane and Schmit were named first-team all-district at their positions. Foster noted the quartet was the core of a large senior class.
“With Mason we knew what we were getting — a high energy guy that worked hard for his senior season,” the coach said. “Braden, Hunter, and Dawson were also leaders of our team.
“Great teammates that make others around them better. All guys that did all they could for the team. They earned these honors, and we are very proud of them.”
Classmates Keegon Brown (OL), Jaxson Kuhlmann (DL) and Casey O’Donnell (QB) were named all-district first team, as was junior Traeton Sauerbrei (RB).
Kuhlmann made 22 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, and recovered a fumble while playing both ways a year after losing half his season to a knee injury. Brown, who moved from guard to tackle, and Kuhlmann helped the Warriors score 37 touchdowns, run for 1,920 yards and pass for 1,047.
The passing production came from O’Donnell, who completed 83 for all the yardage and 18 scores. He also ran for 170 yards and two scores.
“I’m proud I was able to do it,” O’Donnell said. “I know last year I didn’t perform as good as I could have. This summer, I really put in the work. I wanted to be better for myself, but more for my team, the guys around me.”
Sauerbrei ran for 307 yards, but scored nine touchdowns and is in line to become the lead back next season. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and a TD.
“Traeton was asked to do many things for our offense this season,” Foster said. “He played running back, slot receiver, or wide receiver. He is a very versatile player that can make a big play at any moment.”
Three-fifths of the offensive line — Jackson Adair, Tucker Ladeburg and Jacob Schoer — were named to the second team.
“Tucker is another athletic lineman that is smart and plays with good technique,” Foster said. “Jake is a tall, athletic lineman that continuously got better throughout the year.”
“Jackson was a pleasant surprise. After game one he became a starter and never looked back.”
All three are juniors and will anchor the line next season.
“All the credit goes to my coaches, who coached me up my first year as a center, and Brady Weepie, who was our center last year,” Ladeburg said. “As a team we put in a lot of hard work, and that paid off.”
Brok Grober (LB), Cannon Joerger (DL) and Aidan Shannon (LB) were also named to the second team.
Joerger made 31 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks, and recovered two fumbles. Grober recovered two fumbles, made an interception, and grabbed 28.5 tackles. Shannon made 41.5 tackles.
Kanen Decker (16.5 tackles) and Kane Schmitz (four catches, 45 yards, two TDs) were named honorable mention.