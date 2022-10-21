Wapsie Valley put a pair of runners in the 2020 Class 1A state meet field when Sydnie Martin and Ava VanDaele qualified. The Warriors qualified as a team in 2021, with Martin and VanDaele leading the way and Brylee Bellis a key part.
On Thursday in Eldora, Bellis qualified for state again, placing third in 22 minutes, 14.66 seconds. Senior Brooklyn Etringer qualified for her first and last state meet, finishing sixth in 22:54.95.
“Having run this course last year at conference, I knew what to expect,” Bellis said of her strategy. “I really tried to put my focus toward staying relaxed and not letting the adrenaline get the best of me in the first part of the race.
“I knew going for time on this course wasn’t the move. After tackling a beast like that, crossing the finish line never felt so good.”
Bellis was 10 seconds ahead of North Linn’s Bryn Collum while Etringer was nine seconds ahead of North Linn’s Peyton McMahon.
“Before the race I had no clue what to think; I was just extremely nervous,” Etringer said. “I knew going into it that I just needed to run my best, but I was scared that the hills were going to get me. When I was running, I just tried to keep my placing and run my hardest.”
The Warriors were third with 62 points, five behind North Tama for the automatic qualifying berth. Adelynn Wierck was 15th (24:00.84) and Jaylin May was 19th (24:34.87). Maya Barnes (24, 25:28.98) and Maleena Sander (27, 25:54.08) followed. All four are sophomores or freshmen.
“I am especially proud of our younger girls,” Bellis said. “As hard as it is to come so close to making it as a team but not quite making the cut, it doesn’t take away how well they handled their nerves and showed those hills up.”
Conquering a major feat like that is a win in my eyes and they should be very proud.”
Wapsie’s boys ran as a full team at the meet for the first time this season and placed 12th of 13 teams. Finn Schaefer placed 50th (22:04.04).
“The boys have not run a varsity schedule this year but ran well at districts and we were able to accomplish our goal of beating another complete team,” head coach Justin Davie said.