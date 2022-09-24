FAIRBANK — It’s a homecoming thing.
Wapsie Valley shut out Hudson on Friday, 33-0, Friday for its fourth consecutive blanking of a homecoming opponent.
The Warriors topped GMG, 50-0, in 2019; Postville, 66-0, in 2020; AGWSR, 42-0 in 2020; and this year’s version, where Wapsie (3-2, 3-1 A-3) led by just two scores (13-0) at halftime but utilized two fumble recoveries, an interception and a blocked punt to keep the Pirates off the scoreboard.
Reached after the contest via text, head coach Duane Foster responded, “That’s awesome.”
“It was really important for our team,” senior defensive end Brok Grober said. “Coach is always looking for us to keep a goose egg on the scoreboard. We finally went out and did that.
“We wanted to prove it to ourselves, too. That we could do it.”
Grober recovered both fumbles.
“Awareness,” he said. “Just right place, right time. The play was in front of me, and I executed it.”
The first was on special teams during a Pirates punt return. The Warriors fumbled the ball back to Hudson (2-3, 1-3) a few plays later.
The second came on a late second-quarter Pirates drive and was also on a fourth-down play.
It was one of four fourth-down stops Wapsie made and preserved a 13-0 score going into halftime.
“Got it done. Parts of it were ugly, but we got it done,” senior defensive tackle Keegon Brown said. “We always talk about ‘Get the next play’ and ‘Do your job.’ Bad play? Forget about it, move on.”
Brown also made a special teams play, blocking and recovering a punt deep in Hudson territory. It led directly to a Braden Knight 4-yard touchdown and 33-0 lead with a minute to play in the third quarter.
“Me and Keegon had our blitz on,” senior defensive end Mason Harter said of the play. “I told Keegon, ‘Get up. Go, go, go’ (after the block). I kind of shoved him at the end back down to the ground after he got up.”
Harter joked, “The coaches were worried about us all week, that we weren’t focused.”
Told that, Foster chuckled on the field.
“Homecoming week, the kids like to have fun,” he said. “You start to worry as a coach, ‘Are we having too much fun?’
“But when you have a senior-led group like that, they know when it’s time to work.”
Knight also snagged an interception. It led to his 1-yard run for a 13-0 lead with 37 seconds left in the opening frame. Knight ran for 108 yards and his team ran for 179 on 39 carries.
More importantly, four of the Warriors five scores were from the run game. Knight ran for two while Hunter Kane and Traeton Sauerbrei each grabbed one.
“Last two weeks, we’ve been hammering ‘We need to run that ball,’” Foster said. “That’s something we’ve done effectively the last two weeks.”
Casey O’Donnell completed 10 passes for 98 yards, punctuated by a 4 for 4 effort to close a drive that saw Wapsie face first-and-27 at the Pirate 43-yard line and end with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kane Schmitz.
O’Donnell cut first-and27 to second-and-25, third-and-15, and fourth-and-3. Knight ran for 10 yards on fourth down to set up first-and-goal from the 9 and lead to O’Donnell’s lone TD pass.
For Foster, though, it came back to the defense’s effort. Specifically in the second frame after Wapsie coughed the ball up at its 40.
Hudson drove 25 yards in three minutes but was short three yards on a fourth-and-5 attempt. Wapsie stallwd and punted and the visitors took over at the Warriors 40-yard line again.
Grober’s second fumble recovery on fourth-and-2 ended that drive at the 16 with 14 seconds left in the half.
“We had our back against the wall — we were on their side of the field most of the quarter (because our) offense didn’t get anything going downfield,” Foster said. “So, the defense stepped up and kept them out of the end zone, and they take a lot of pride in that. Coach (Cody) Jones does a great job communicating with them.”