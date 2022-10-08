FAIRBANK — Blitzkrieg bop.
Blitzkrieg bash.
Wapsie Valley wasn’t necessarily happy with its defensive effort in a week 6 road win at South Winneshiek. The issue was allowing 21 second-half points, including two fourth-quarter touchdowns, during the 24-point victory. The Warrior coaching staff wanted the team to make a statement in its final regular-season home game.
Consider it done.
Wapsie Valley held a youthful North Tama program to 92 total yards of offense and 83 return yards during a Class A, District 3 41-0 shutout at Jerry Southmayd Field. It is the Warriors’ second shutout of the season — both at home — and gives Wapsie (5-2, 4-1) four consecutive wins, a lock on second place in the district standings and another playoff berth.
“Coach Jones does an amazing job,” senior running back/linebacker Hunter Kane said. “I don’t think he’s never not watching film. He knows all the plays; on the sideline he’ll be screaming everything out. It’s great.
“After that South Winn game — we had a good game offensively, but defensively, it was pretty bad. Our focus was getting a goose egg.”
Added Braden Knight, “Cody’s yelling on the sideline, ‘See what happens when you read your guard?’”
Wapsie head coach Duane Foster admitted North Tama (1-6, 0-5) starting quarterback Kolt Knaack being limited — he threw just six times for 29 yards and split duties with starting tailback Michael Schrier — aided his team’s effort. Regardless, Wapsie allowed the Redhawks past their own 35 once in the first quarter and into the red zone once.
Mason Harter forced a fumble, Jaxson Kuhlmann recovered a fumble, Jacob Schoer sacked Knaack and Traeton Sauerbrei intercepted a pass tipped by Brok Grober. Kane and Grober made six tackles apiece, Knight added four tackles and the home team collected six tackles for loss.
“We challenged the guys. We need to get back to the mentality of ‘Nobody is going to run the ball on us,’” Foster said. “We’ve been rotating on the defensive line a lot, so we’re trying to find a good mix of who we’re going to go with the rest of the way.
“The guys have done a great job, and it helps keep our offensive line fresh, because they all play both ways, and that’s nice.”
Oh, the offense.
Just 259 yards accrued, but 64 came on a Casey O’Donnell to Knight connection for a touchdown. Knight also ran for scores of 28 and 1 yards, and Kane caught one and ran for one. Sauerbrei took a pitch out at the 15-yard line and went around the left side untouched.
“Those are all — can’t do that without the offensive line, everyone else,” Kane said. “Our line, these last couple weeks, have stepped up tremendously. It’s insane how much they’ve improved.”
“Our offensive line did a great job because they can do so many different things as a defensive line,” Foster said. “We had 3-4 different looks they maybe were going to line up, and our guys did a great job opening holes.
“A team like that, they are coached to play extremely hard. They are coached to give you fits.”
O’Donnell threw for 109 yards and was 6 for 11 with two interceptions. Knight ran for 141.
“That was pretty fun,” Knight said. “We had to focus up this week in practice on defense. Good for us, we got a goose egg.”