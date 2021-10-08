Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley’s Kalvyn Rosengarten and Sydney Matthias attempt to block a kill during a NICL tournament match against Union on Thursday in La Porte City.

 CJ Eilers/Vinton Newspapers

The Warriors won their first match of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament fifth-eighth quad Thursday in La Porte City before falling in the fifth-place match.

Wapsie Valley (20-11) beat host Union, 25-22, 25-20 and fell to No. 15 ranked Grundy Center, 25-23, 26-24.

The No. 9 ranked Warriors got 21 kills and 1.5 blocks from Lydia Imbrogno and seven kills and a block from Kalvyn Rosengarten. Becca Platte added seven kills and a block.

Brooklyn Etringer and Hannah Knight (four kills) each garnered three aces.

Huskies end long losing streak

Oelwein placed 15th inthe NICL tournament after picking up a 25-14, 25-21 win against East Marshall in its final game. The Huskies (2-22) went 1-1 and ended a 17-match loss streak.

Falynn Buehler accumulated 11 assists, four kills, three aces and half a block. Zoey Reisner added four kills and both Natalie Crandall and Maddi McShane each had three kills.

