JESUP — The cheer came from left field.
At once, the Curley sisters — Anna and Peyton — and Sydney Mattahias turned toward the latest noise.
“Courtney Schmitz?” Peyton asked rhetorically after seeing the alum clad in blue, waving and yelling.
“Courtney Schmitz, is that you?” Matthias yelled, waving. “Wooooo.”
The interaction wasn’t nearly as boisterous as roughly 15 minutes prior, when Matthias screamed to the heavens after gloving the final out of Wapsie Valley’s final Jesup tournament triumph — a 4-0 victory against Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Lisbon. It ended a two-day run in which the Warriors (14-4) outscored three ranked opponents — Lisbon, Cascade (2A, No. 8) and Center Point-Urbana (3A, No. 10) — 20-6, extended a win streak to six games and won five times in Jesup over a three-day span.
What just happened?
“I have no idea,” smiled Matthias.
“We won,” said the elder Curley.
“Won a tournament,” noted the younger Curley.
“We won a big tournament, actually,” Matthias said
Anna grinned.
“Beat some ranked teams. No biggie,” she said. “Held the last one to zero (runs).”
Curley found herself in a little trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning. A fielder’s choice led to a second out, but still left a runner at first, Curley then walked Cloe Clausen and hit Kali Nelsor, prompting head coach Austin Jeanes to call on freshman Taylor Buhr for a potential closeout.
Ella Clark hit the first pitch from Buhr to shortstop Maya Barnes, who turned to her right and, with a smile, flipped the ball to Matthias for the final forceout that sent the team into a tizzy.
“The girls have been playing very, very well together lately,” head coach Austin Jeanes said. “We had confidence coming in that we could take on any team that was here.
“The girls’ ability to play together and feed off each others’ energy is nonstop. That’s what powered us through.”
Against the Lions, Peyton Curley made a pair of lunging catches in deep center to prevent hits, as did Hailey Wehling in left, and Mae Wedemeier tracked down a long, looping ball in left.
“Oh yeah,” Peyton said of the air-tight defense. “We have a pretty strong lineup out there.”
Added older sister Anna: “Right field changes a bit, but they’re always on point and can always catch it. They’re locked down out there.”
It was part of a four-game performance that saw Wapsie make 82 putouts and commit just five errors all weekend, a .943 fielding percentage.
“All three phases of the game, this weekend, we played well. We made so many — we made endless amounts of clutch plays in the field. We had timely hitting, and our pitchers just — I think the most runs we let up in one game was (three).”
In the title game, four batters — Peyton Robinson in the first and seventh, Ryleigh Allgood in the second and Kaitlyn Hasselbusch in the fifth — reached third.
Anna Curley allowed just five hits and two walks, and pitched around hitting three other batters.
“I mean, what team it is really doesn’t matter,” she said of facing Lisbon in the final. “You have to beat whatever team you come up against, so just throw strikes. That’s all there is to it. Sometimes I don’t, but (my team has) my back.”
Wapsie touched up Addi Petersen for 11 hits, three walks and one hit batter.
Elle Voy drove in Peyton Curley and Hailey Wehling drove in Buhr in the first (2-0). Wedemeier singled in Matthias in the third (3-0) and Matthias blasted a two-out ball to deep left-center that saw Buhr score in the sixth (4-0).
“Riding the adrenaline,” Matthias said. “Everyone hit the ball. When one person was struggling, the next person picked everyone back up. And it was a huge, huge team win these last two days.”
“I think it started with our Jesup win — ‘Hey, we’re at it. We’re right here.’”
Wapsie beat Jesup, 11-6, on Thursday, then came back and won four more times the rest of the weekend. It beat four double-digit victory foes in Don Bosco (3-1), CPU (5-2), Cascade (8-3) and the Lions.
Matthias (4 for 15) drove in five and scored three runs. Voy (6 for 15) hit a home run against Cascade and drove in three and every player save for Peyton garnered an RBI.
Peyton scored four runs and walked three times. Buhr scored four runs, stole four bases and walked three times and Wehling cracked three doubles.
“We played together. We were loud in the dugout; that was big,” Anna said. “We never let up, from the first inning of the first game.”