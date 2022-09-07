FAIRBANK — Grit. Hustle. Fight.
It was all there during the second set of Wapsie Valley’s match against Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday during the second match of a triangular.
It was there for a bit in the opening set against Class 2A’s No. 1 team but showed more in the second set. Dike won, 25-13, 25-18, to sweep the triangular with Wapsie and Osage, but the Warrior contingent liked what they saw from the Wolverines match.
“It was really good,” senior Hannah Knight said. “Our hustle was phenomenal tonight, and I haven’t seen that (kind of effort) in a while.”
Added classmate Emma Jones, “I thought it was good. Even though we got hard hits at us, we still pushed back. Tried our hardest.”
The host trailed 10-4 during the second frame against DNH, but closed within 11-6 and then a Knight kill ignited a five-point spurt. The deficit closed to 13-11, and it remained a two-point margin for the next few points. Kalvyn Rosengarten’s kill drew it to 15-14, DNH, before the visiting team scored four of the next five points for a 19-15 lead.
Wapsie (15-2) lost its momentum as Dike (16-1) ran off five of the next six points and closed on a 4-1 push to end the set and match.
“Going off what Hannah said, we really had not seen that grit and that hustle (in a bit),” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “Especially from the new players — Taylor Buhr getting on the floor and chasing after balls, Kallie Franzen going after everything. We haven’t seen that in a long time and it’s nice to see that effort and that fire start.”
In the opening set against the Wolverines, Dike took a 10-6 lead on a four-point run. A Buhr kill thinned the margin and later a Jones ace closed it to 12-9. It was 13-10 but Dike ran off a seven-point surge for a 20-10 lead.
“I think it was all (effort and grit) and we didn’t have anything to lose. We just went out there and tried to put it all on the court,” Knight said. “We just wanted to come together as a full group. Play like we know how to play, talk, run as a whole system. We know they’re a good team … so we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and kill it.”
Wapsie garnered 11 kills in the second match and one ace and placed down three solo blocks to claim 15 of their 31 points via offense. It made 41 digs on DNH’s 67 kill attempts, with Buhr, Jones and Sydney Matthias snagging nine apiece.
“I think that our defense surprised me,” Knight said. “We picked up the hard hits and hustled after things. That was good.”
Jones, the libero, concurred: “She said it well.”
The host beat Osage, 25-19, 25-22 in the opening match of the triangular.
Wapsie trailed the Green Devils, 12-10, in the opening set but stormed back to take a 16-12 lead. Osage closed within 16-15 before a four-point run gave the Warriors a 20-15 lead.
Matthias’ ace put the score at 23-17, Wapsie, and it closed the set with two points. In the second set, consecutive Buhr aces pushed the Warriors lead to 10-4; she had three points in an extended 6-1 run. A 13-7 lead was trimmed to 13-12 before Anna Curley (kill, ace), Knight (ace) and Buhr (kill) helped their team move ahead, 17-13.
Osage took a 22-21 lead off a five-point run, but a Knight kill evened the scoreline and led to a match-ending push. Curley and Rosengarten made a block for a 23-22 lead and Knight added a kill for a two-point advantage.
Matthias dropped in a kill for the set win.
“We’re going to play up to our competition. We want to be there and play the best and beat the best,” Shepherd said. “Tonight, it felt like we had that chemistry, and we were a whole machine moving together.
“We got through Osage, and we were mentally prepared for Dike.”
For the match, Knight collected 11 kills eight digs, three aces and 1.5 blocks. Buhr added eight kills 16 digs and two aces.
Matthias garnered 23 assists, 16 digs, three kills, and ace and a block. Jones made 18 digs.