HannahKnight1

Wapsie Valley’s Hannah Knight attempts a kill during a quadrangular Tuesday in Grundy Center.

 Jake Ryder | Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

The Warriors rallied from a first-set loss to host Grundy Center to beat the Spartans and go 3-0 at the Spartans’ quadrangular Wednesday.

Wapsie Valley (3-0) beat the host, 19-21, 21-17, 15-8, behind 21 kills, 54 digs and nine aces. The Warriors also beat AGWSR (21-19, 21-17) and Hudson (21-16, 21-17).

