The Warriors rallied from a first-set loss to host Grundy Center to beat the Spartans and go 3-0 at the Spartans’ quadrangular Wednesday.
Wapsie Valley (3-0) beat the host, 19-21, 21-17, 15-8, behind 21 kills, 54 digs and nine aces. The Warriors also beat AGWSR (21-19, 21-17) and Hudson (21-16, 21-17).
Wapsie collected 60 kills, 111 digs, 15 aces and 10 blocks through its seven sets. Hannah Knight led the way with 22 kills, 30 digs, five aces and a block. Taylor Buhr (11 kills, 15 digs, three aces) and Anna Curley (10 kills, two blocks) both had double-digit kills.
Sydney Matthias garnered 48 assists, 22 digs, six kills, two aces and two blocks. Emma Jones accrued 23 digs.
Sumner-frederickburg girls open season with third-place finish
Hillary Trainor placed second in 20 minutes, 36.14 seconds and the Cougar girls placed their top-5 within the top 21 runners and all seven varsity runners within the top 26 individuals Tuesday at the Woods Edge Golf Course in Edgewood.
Sumner scored 62 points, three behind Beckman Catholic, and had a pack time of 4:33.4. Saela Steege (22:46.5) placed seventh while Sophie Boehmler (23:40.66) was 16th. Lily Mayo was 21st (24:35.02) and Jana Meyer was 24th (25:09.24).
Claire Rucker (25:09.84) was just behind Meyer and Ella Pitz (25:11.56) closed the team top 7.
Starmont-West Central placed seventh with 207 points. Natalie Hamlett was 29th (25:46.33).
The co-op was third on the boys side, led by West Central senior Charlie Sieck’s win. He clocked 16:54.95, 14.79 seconds faster than the runner-up. Starmont’s Lane German (12th, 19:20.35) placed 11th.
Sumner tied for fourth, but lost one a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Senior Trey Nederhoff was 15th in 19:25.28, leading a 15-16-17 run of Nederhoff, Isaac Boehmler (19:27.71) and Ethan Boyle (19:29.48). Xavier Parra-Morales (52nd) and Travis Smith (54th) rounded out the scoring group.