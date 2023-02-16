DES MOINES — He didn’t necessarily want to get into a shootout.
His coach’s message: keep scoring. No one can beat you if you keep scoring.
Dawson Schmit knocked off No. 3 seed Corbin Reisz (41-4) of Logan-Magnolia, 12-9, in the 126-pound quarterfinal round Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The No. 6 seed (39-7) led from halfway through the opening period to the end, holding on in the final 30 seconds as Reisz attempted to turn the Warrior.
“Kinda just how things went,” Schmit said. “Coach and I had a gameplan. If I was confident enough to take him down and I do (so), (Krall) said I could let him up and stick to my offense on my feet.
“Obviously, I wanted to keep doing that, but being able to ride someone out is important, too. So that’s what I tried to do.”
“Gameplan rolling,” head coach Brian Krall said. “He’s got all the offense in the world, and that’s the directive. ‘Go score points. Go score points. Keep scoring points.’”
Schmit trailed, 2-1, 37 seconds into the first period, but picked up takedowns at the one-minute mark and 25 second-mark to garner a 5-4 lead.
“When he was able to get out, I was able to get back to my attacks,” Schmit said. “So (the strategy) worked.”
Three second-period takedowns spaced out across a 1:30 timespan gave him an 11-7 lead, and it was 12-7 after an escape halfway through the third. Reisz claimed a takedown with 31 seconds left, and Schmit vacillated between just holding on and attempting to escape.
“Part of me said (to just hold on),” Schmit said, “but once I had that thought, I was like, ‘That’s not you. You have to score the last points, or at least attempt to do that.’”
In the end, he avoided being turned and moved on to the semifinal, where No. 2 seed Kolton Munson (40-1) of Ogden awaits.
“Obviously I want to make that finals match, but you have to take what’s in front of you first,” Schmit said. “Go one takedown, one score, one second at a time.”
Schmit is one of three Warriors still alive. Cannon Joerger (38-10) lost his 182-pound semifinal, 6-4, and is still alive in the wrestleback round.
Trailing Midland’s Caden Ballou, 4-1, Joerger chose the top position to begin the third. He tied the match at 4 after locking in a cradle, but couldn’t get a pin called.
Ballou hit a reversal with 51 seconds left and held on for the win.
“Cannon Joerger, shout out to him,” Krall said. “In on offense, in on offense. All year he hasn’t been getting in on offense, and he did so yesterday and today. We had our opportunity and we’re going to look to tear up the backside.”
Kanen Decker (37-13) held off elimination with an 8-6 win and pin to stay alive at 138 pounds.
Garrett Miller (152, 31-15) was eliminated after one loss while Landan Frost (113, 23-18), Derek Hilsenbeck (285, 34-14) and Easton Krall (132, 27-7) won their first wrestleback matches but fell in the second.
“Day 2 in the books,” coach Krall said. “We won some, we lost some, as you do down here at the state tournament. The boys had a lot of fight, even in the matches they lost.”
S-F’s Kuhlmann, Starmont duo still alive
Kyle Kuhlmann made it to Day 3.
The 195-pound junior (35-7) pinned his way to Friday’s first blood round with two victories Thursday. The No. 7 seed stuck Treynor’s Rafe Gayer in 1:37 and Southwest Valley’s Colin Jacobs in 3:01.
“Yesterday was a frustrating day for Kyle, but I’m proud of him for fighting back today,” head coach Jeff Meyer said. “We have that one-match-at-a-time mentality. He came out with a purpose today and knew what he had to do.”
Starmont’s Keaton Moeller remains alive after a 5-3, sudden-victory loss to Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack at 145 pounds. Moeller led the match 3-0, with a minute left in the second, and 3-2 into the third, but gave up both advantages. The No. 7 seed (35-3) wrestle to stay in it tomorrow morning, as does teammates Avery Vaske.
Vaske (10-2) was pinned with two seconds left in the first during his 160-pound quarterfinal against No. 1 seed Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia.