The Warriors picked up a North Iowa Cedar League East victory on Tuesday in Jesup, blanking the J-Hawks 25-17, 25-8, 25-18.
Wapsie Valley (5-4, 2-0) leads the division alongside Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Lydia Imbrogno led the way with 15 kills and two blocks; she also had seven digs. Wapsie Valley accrued seven aces, with two apiece from Hannah Knight, Emma Jones and Sydney Matthias. Becca Platte had one.
Kalvyn Rosengarten posted eight kills and three blocks. Jones (18) and Knight (10) recorded double-digit digs.