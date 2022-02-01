Shutdown defense. Solid offense.
Both Wapsie Valley’s boys and girls utilized that format to rout Tripoli in both games Monday in Fairbank.
The girls won, 53-17, while the boys won, 70-31.
In the opener, the
Warriors (9-11) held the Panthers to six or fewer points in each frame and put up 15 or more points in three of their own.
Mary Bodensteiner and Reagan Barnes each scored 14; Bodensteiner added seven rebounds and Barnes added five. Lydia Imbrogno chipped in eight points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Wapsie (12-3) won its 10th straight with a 23-point second quarter and 20-point third in the boys game. The home team led 12-3 after one quarter and ballooned to a 35-11 halftime lead.
Gunner Meyer (15), Casey O’Donnell (14), Parker Landsgard (12) and Mason Harter (11) all scored in double figures.