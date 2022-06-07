Sydney Matthias collected three hits and drove in three runs during a 3-0, 13-2 sweep of Union Community on Monday in Fairbank. Ellie Neil added four RBI and two doubles and Anna Curley drove in two.
The Warriors trailed 2-0 in the second game before scoring nine in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Neil grabbed a win in the circle. She and Curley combined for six strikeouts and the Game 1 shutout. Taylor Buhr, who went 2 for 5, struck out two in five innings during the 13-2 victory.
North fayette valley splits twinbill with Kee
The TigerHawks won Game 2, 20-8, after falling 16-6 in the opener Monday in West Union.
No statistics were reported for NFV (3-6).
South Winn sweeps West Central
The Warriors won both ends of the doubleheader Monday in Ossian. South Winneshiek won 8-4 and 11-1. The Blue Devils (1-8) reported no statistics.
Starmont softball swept
The Stars fell twice to North Linn on Monday in Arlington. The Lynx won, 13-1 and 6-2. Starmont (3-7) reported no statistics.
Baseball
Wapsie Valley sweeps Union
Kane Schmitz and Tucker Ladeburg each went four innings and Justus Kelley picked up a save as the Warriors topped Union Community, 14-4 and 5-4, on Monday in Fairbank. Kelley and Ladeburg each collected five hits while Manny Huebner added four. Kelley, Kane Schmitz and Jacob Schoer each drove in three.
NFV splits with Upper Iowa foe
Levi Danker scattered five hits across five innings and struck out six as the TigerHawks split a road series at MF MarMac on Monday in Monona.
NFV won that game, 3-1, with Bryce Elsbernd grabbing a two-inning save. He struck out three. The TigerHawks (3-6, 2-4) lost the second game, 13-3.
Elsbernd went 3 for 6 in the series and Kaleb White was 3 for 7. Braxton Kuker and Blake Reichter each drove in two runs.
North Linn sweeps Starmont
The Stars fell twice to North Linn on Monday in Arlington. The Lynx won, 18-0 and 11-1. Starmont (3-5, 2-5) reported no statistics.