One typed three H’s.
Another typed five.
That’s how capital-A ‘ahhhhh’ a pair of Wapsie Valley seniors felt after going on the road and sweeping 3A ranked Union Community, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20, during a North Iowa Cedar League East match Tuesday in LaPorte City.
Hannah Knight and Sydney Matthias, and Reagan Barnes and head coach Austin Shepherd, also used the word team multiple times to describe the cross-class top-8 ranked contest. The Warriors (27-2, 3-0 NICL East) now have control of the division and have beaten three ranked teams since Saturday’s action (Union in No. 5 in 3A while West Burlington and Lisbon are No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, in 2A).
“Everyone pitched in, everyone helped,” Knight said. “It was so great to see people stepping up. This win gives us so much confidence. We knew we were good, but now we know we have what it takes to be great.”
Added Matthias, “It was so fun. We played with such good energy, and everyone bought into this game.”
According to Shepherd, the match turned in the second set. The Knights (19-2, 2-1) led 17-13 in the second set when he called a timeout.
“(I) Told our girls we need to relax and perform and play Wapsie Valley volleyball,” he said.
A 12-2 run ensued to take a 2-0 match lead.
“We had lots of intensity throughout all sets and helped each other out,” Barnes said. “We really came together as a team all the sets and worked together and had lots of great team chemistry.”
Wapsie Valley hit .211, but the efficiency number was more a product of how many kills attempts it had. The Warriors made just four hitting errors throughout the match, but collected just 29 kills on 113 attacks. Knight and Taylor Buhr dropped 64 combined kill attempts, with Anna Curley hitting .538 on 7-for-13 hitting.
Knight (eight) and Buhr (seven) also garnered more than four kills. Barnes (four) and Kalvyn Rosengarten (three) rounded out the kill quotient. Rosengarten also grabbed one solo block to become the school’s new career record holder (146) and single-season leader (60); she helped guide a front line that accrued six total blocks, with three solo and six assists. Barnes had two total and Matthias had one total block.
The back row provided the rest of the defensive effort, picking up 61 digs. Senior libero Emma Jones led the way with 12 while Knight added 11 and Kallie Franzen snagged 10.
“Kallie Franzen had a really great night and stepped up with passing,” Shepherd said.
Buhr and Matthias had nine apiece.
“Our defense was rock solid, and the ball was moving so well,” Matthias said after contributing 25 assists and an ace. “Our tough serving kept them out of system, so it didn’t allow for them to run their offense.”
Buhr garnered four of the team’s nine aces, with Jones at two and three (Knight, Matthias, Macy Ott) at one apiece.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season to see how much more of an unstoppable team we can be,” Knight said.
Oelwein falls in Waterloo
Learning to hold on takes time.
Oelwein found that out while dropping a 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 loss to Columbus Catholic on Tuesday in Waterloo. The Huskies (10-15) led 2-1 going into the fourth set before falling.
“(We) Showed heart, grit and toughness but couldn’t quite get it done,” head coach Lee Andersen wrote on the team’s Twitter account. “This one stings, but we’ll be better because of it.”
Zoey Reisner collected 13 kills and 12 digs for a double-double; she added three aces and 2.5 blocks. Setter Joslynn Melchert chipped in 17 assists, five kills, five digs and an ace.
Natalie Crandall added eight digs, seven kills, two aces and a block. She also served 100 percent on 24 serves, as did Kendra Rechkemmer (14 assists) on 10 serves.
West Central falls in Upper Iowa Conference match
The Blue Devils held off a sweep, but fell to Clayton Ridge, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18 on Tuesday in Guttenberg.
West Central (4-8, 1-2 UIC) spread 25 kills among five players, with Abby Squires (eight), Faith Steinbronn (seven) and Kaydence Martin (six) above five apiece.
Squires had four solo blocks and an ace. Martin added one block.
Emily Edeker had 21 assists.