FAIRBANK — Two champions, three third and wins in seven true placement matches propelled Wapsie Valley to third place with 143 points at the Chris Davis Invitational on Saturday.
Junior 126-pounder Dawson Schmit and sophomore 113-pounder Easton Krall each went 4-0 in their round-robin brackets to place first. Krall (6-0) spent just two minutes, 30 seconds on the mat in picking up four pins.
“I kind of expected it from him,” Schmit said. “He’s always putting in a lot of work to get the ‘W.’”
Schmit picked up three pins and a 6-0 decision in his final match.
“It was fun bumping up a weight, going to 26,” he said. “It was nice to have the two tougher matches at the end to still get that feeling of a semifinal and finals match.”
Schmit earned his first non-sectional, non-regional tournament title in his three-year career.
“It was my first tournament I won outside of sectionals or districts,” he said. “That was cool to do it at home.”
Tyce Hagenow (120) went 2-1 and earned third with a pin of Oelwein’s Corbin Wagenknecht. Drew Lansing (160) went 2-1 with a pair of pins; he pinned Central Springs’ Nick Goskeson for third.
Cannon Joerger also bested an Oelwein opponent in a third-place match, topping Colton Roete, 6-4, to place third at 182. Joerger led 5-1 at one point in the third period.
Kanen Decker (132), Gavin Leistikow (138), Aidan Shannon (145) and Chase Ackerman (170) all placed fifth. Three of the four went 2-1 while Shannon went 3-1.
In the girls division, Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut went 3-0 in her four-wrestler round-robin to place first. She claimed a 10-5 victory, a pin and a forfeit win.
“If they didn’t tie up, then I just went for my shots,” she said of her opposition. “I had some nice elbow passes today and I got to my defense pretty good. It was just a successful day.”
Oelwein’s Lauren Hamilton went 2-1 with two pins in her round-robin bracket to place second. She pinned teammate Emmah Hoveland, who also went 2-1 in the bracket and placed third.
Hoveland earned a pin and a 6-1 decision.
Ryley Hartman went 2-1 with a pin and a forfeit win; her loss was an overtime 4-2 decision.
Bailee Craun went 0-3 in her bracket.
The Huskies went 3-2 in third-place matches, balancing the losses to Wapsie with wins from Leighton Patterson (145), Austin Perry (195) and Christian Stoler (285). Oelwein scored 93 points to place sixth.
“I’m proud of the way the kids competed today. We had some confidence building moments today,” head coach Dalton Lape said. “There were some highly ranked kids and our guys competed hard against them.”
Stoler was one point from reaching the heavyweight final; he fell 1-0 to South Winneshiek’s Ethan Timp. Stoler responded by taking a 5-0 first-period lead and leading 7-1 before pinning Anamosa’s Cole Sigler in 2:50.
“I feel like I had a shot at the finals,” Stoler said. “One point, one escape away. I really have to get better at bottom (position). I did a really nice job there at the end to score points and finish him off.”
Patterson went 2-1 with two pins. He led Nashua-Plainfield’s Dylan Blanchard 18-4 before earning a pin with four seconds left in the match.
“Personally, I’m not OK with third place. I wanted to get first tonight. All I can do is keep working,” he said. “I think there is more that we can do as a team to push each other and get higher scores at tournaments.”
The senior captain echoed his coach’s thoughts when asked what Oelwein needed to work on.
“It’s just more of us putting our team together, and I think as a whole we need to work a little harder drilling and conditioning,” he said.
At 195, Austin Perry went 2-1 with two pins. He toppled West Fork’s Carson Nuehring in 2:38.
Kale Berinobis (106) placed fifth, going 2-1 with two pins.
Oelwein’s final statistics were a mixed bag to Lape. The Huskies collected 11 wins with eight pins and two major decisions, but also gave up eight pins, three technical falls and two major decisions.
