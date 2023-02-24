The last time it happened, Wapsie Valley rode a wave to the top of the podium.
The Warriors face off against North Linn tonight in the Class 1A Substate 3 championship at 7 p.m. at West Delaware in Manchester. Wapsie Valley (20-4) last won a substate championship in 2020, then ran the table at the 1A state tournament to claim head coach Marty McKowen’s second state title.
That 55-38 win against Edgewood-Colesburg featured one assists from then-freshman Casey O’Donnell, and two rebounds and 0 for 2 shooting from then-freshman Andrew Westpfahl.
The seniors now average 21.8 (Westpfahl) and 8.1 points per game (O’Donnell) and combine with classmate Mason Harter (20.8 ppg) to guide Wapsie, which averages 67.4 points per game. Unbeaten North Linn (23-0) nets 84.7 points per game, with a trio of 15-plus point per game scorers in Ty Pflughaupt (17.5), Tate Haughenbury (16.2) and Mason Bechen (15.0).
Harter is a double-double machine (17.7 rebounds), adding 3.8 assists and 3.2 blocks per game for the 6-foot, 7-inch center. Westpfahl dishes out four assists per game; both he and Harter grab more than a steal per contest.
The Lynx hit on 54 percent from the field (767 for 1,421) and nearly 40 percent from distance (184-of-465), and rarely give away the ball (7.2 turnovers per game). Pflughaupt (8.2) and Haughenbury (7.3) average more than seven rebounds apiece, and the North Lynn trio average between 3.4 and 5.6 assists while feeding mostly each other.