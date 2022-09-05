Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Warriors went 5-0 this weekend to claim the BCLUW tournament’s best record. Wapsie is 14-1.

 Photo courtesy Wapsie Valley volleyball

Wapsie Valley extended its win streak to seven matches with a 5-0 mark at the BCLUW tournament Saturday in Conrad. The Warriors (14-1) won the BCLUW tournament and played just one of its 10 sets to less than three points.

Wapsie’s closest win was a 21-17, 22-20 win against North Polk. It beat BCLUW, 21-18, 21-15; South Tama, 21-10, 21-10; Hudson, 21-12, 21-14; and Benton, 21-13, 21-18.

