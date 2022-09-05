Wapsie Valley extended its win streak to seven matches with a 5-0 mark at the BCLUW tournament Saturday in Conrad. The Warriors (14-1) won the BCLUW tournament and played just one of its 10 sets to less than three points.
Wapsie’s closest win was a 21-17, 22-20 win against North Polk. It beat BCLUW, 21-18, 21-15; South Tama, 21-10, 21-10; Hudson, 21-12, 21-14; and Benton, 21-13, 21-18.
Setter Sydney Matthias led the way with an all-around effort of 61 assists, 32 digs, 16 kills and eight aces. Hannah Knight added 34 digs, 33 kills, 14 assists, two aces and 1.5 blocks.
“I think that the team is getting comfortable with each other,” Knight said. “Everyone is meshing well, and we are finding what works for us. We were able to have fun and bring the energy. Our team has so much grit and so much passion and it really showed this weekend.”
Emma Jones contributed 48 digs, 13 assists and three aces and Anna Curley dropped eight kills, 5.5 blocks and five aces.
Taylor Buhr garnered 23 kills and Macy Ott snagged five aces.
“Saturday was a tough tournament and we played extremely well against ranked teams,” Matthias said. “We did our jobs as players and teammates and came together to get one of our goals. Also, Emma got her 1,000th dig.”
Sumner-Frederickburg goes 4-1 at New Hampton
The Cougars split with Denver in New Hampton in their third matchup with their rivals during the week. Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) closed the tournament with a win against the Cyclones and went 4-1 on Saturday. It bested Denver 25-19, 26-24; Waukon 21-12, 21-8; Don Bosco, 25-14, 25-15; and Saint Ansgar, 12-21, 21-11, 15-11.
Isabelle Elliott collected 77 kills, 22 digs, five aces and three blocks to lead the way. Morgan Block added 23 digs, 22 kills, five aces and a block.
Alexa Buhman garnered 72 assists, seven kills and three block while Cami Judisch chipped in 36 assists.
Oelwein above .500 at Midland tournament
Back to the future.
Oelwein reached a height it hasn’t since 2018 with its 3-2 record at the Midland tournament on Saturday. The Huskies (8-7) reached eight wins for the first time since 2018 (and 2014).
Oelwein beat Cascade, 21-19, 21-6; North Cedar, 21-12, 21-15; and Marquette Catholic, 21-19, 21-5. It lost to Central City, 21-19, 21-16; and Monticello, 9-21, 21-18, 15-4.
Setter Joslynn Melchert produced 34 assists, seven kills and four aces. Zoey Reisner contributed 24 kills, three blocks and two aces. Natalie Crandall dropped 10 kills, four aces and a block, while Lainee Reisner added 18 kills and Emma Smock garnered 15 kills and two aces.
Kendra Rechkemmer had 27 assists and two aces.
Cross-Country
Huskies test program at Linn-Mar Invitational
Oelwein ran in an unscored, grade-divided meet Saturday in Marion.
Conall Sauser placed sixth overall and first amongst sophomores in a time of 16 minutes, 40.9 seconds. Ray Gearhart was 12th overall and third among seniors with a time of 17:17.7, 0.7 seconds behind 11th place.
Benjamin Driscoll (16, 17:31.9) was 0.1 seconds off 15th place and Caleb Schunk (23, 17:46.9) also was in the top 25.
“Everyone ran faster today than on Tuesday,” head coach Jason Gearhart. “It was extremely
tough competition, however our runners really competed and demonstrated that they could compete at this meet. Conall
was the top finisher for 10th graders, Ray was 3rd for seniors and Gabe Driscoll was 3rd for freshman.”
Gabe Driscoll (37, 18:33.9) was 0.6 off 36th place and third among freshmen. Konnor Barat-Klimesh (81, 20:32.6) was in the top 85.
“Some of the new runners, out for the first year, are beginning to figure out their pacing and will continue to improve,” coach Gerhart said. “Konnor, Nevin (Berry), Keshaun (Williams), Devin (Meyer) and Emma Woodson all dropped their times significantly. We will have a good week of practice and be ready for our meet on Thursday at NFV.”
Meyer (59, 25:30.2) and Woodson (65, 25:59.8) were among seven Oelwein girls that placed within the top 70.
Libby Gearhart (29, 23:06.9), Rachel Rulapaugh (38, 23:28.6) and Alexa Berryman (48, 24:29.5) were in the top-50, followed by Meyer and Woodson. Claire Prouty (67, 26:16.9) and Averie Rahe (70, 26:41.8)
were next.