The host considered it a missed opportunity.The visitor considered it a good league start.
Wapsie Valley swept Oelwein, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19, to begin North Iowa Cedar League East play Tuesday in Oelwein. The Warriors (5-2, 1-0) built up leads of 15-8 (first set), 19-13 (second set) and 17-7 in the third.
“Fun night getting into NICL play,” Wapsie head coach Austin Shepherd said. “Love the energy from our fans; it was awesome to see the gym full. The girls stayed aggressive tonight. We have a lot of new players who’ve never played in a conference varsity match, and they handled it well.”
The Huskies (3-4, 0-1) pushed back in each set.
In the middle frame, it was 6-all after 12 points and 13-11 through 24. During the first, Oelwein held off set point three times and closed within 24-17. In the third, the host closed within 17-11, then 18-13.
“We fought hard but couldn’t slow down Wapsie Valley’s offense enough,” Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said. “We had a few runs and bright spots here and there, but we couldn’t put anything together consistently enough to make them uncomfortable. We competed well, but we need to learn from the loss and move on to the next match.”
Both coaches lamented a relatively weak service game — Wapsie served at 87.7 percent (64 for 73) and Oelwein served at 80.8 percent (42 for 52). The Warriors put down 11 aces, with three apiece from Peyton Curley and Kallie Franzen, while the Huskies garnered just one, from Izsy Fauser.
“We knew we couldn’t make a lot of mistakes and we worried we would,” Oelwein’s Natalie Crandall said. “After a while we found our confidence again and gave a better effort and game.”
Ella Morarend posted 14 kills and Taylor Buhr contributed a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs. Kalle Voy added nine digs and Avery Jones assisted on 36 of 38 kills and chipped in a solo block, as did Kylee Moulds.
“(We) Need to work on limiting service errors and controlling what we can control,” Shepherd said. “This group keeps growing and building after each match. That growth mindset is key for a young team. Can’t wait to reflect and see where we are headed in October.”
Kinzie See collected eight kills and two total blocks. Izsy Fauser added four kills and two block assists.
“I agree with Nat; we definitely played timid and did not play to our fullest potential,” Joslynn Melchert said. “If we were to start off how we ended, games would’ve been closer and possibly more games to be played.”
Sumner-Fred rolls in conference opener
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s offense corralled 51 total points as the Cougars beat Jesup, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13, to open the North Iowa Cedar League East season Tuesday in Sumner.
The Cougars (3-0, 1-0) also picked up seven points on blocks, with Isabelle Elliott and Addi Murray snagging 2.5 apiece. Morgan Block and Olivia Schoonover each added one.
“I was very pleased with our team’s level of play,” head coach Sarah Buhman said. “We were serving aggressively and had a team average of 89 percent. Our passing looked good, which allowed us to run a quick tempo offensive.”
Sumner hit .253, with 41 kills on 87 attempts, with 19 errors. Alexa Buhman snagged a double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs, with five kills and three aces. Block chipped in 10 digs, eight kills and two aces and Elliott laid down 19 kills and an ace while hitting .467.
“Alexa ran the offense well and got all our attackers going, and provided five offensive kills as a setter. Isabelle was a force from the outside ... Morgan Block is a fireball on the court with her offensive kills and amazing defensive plays,” Buhman said.