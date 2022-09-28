FAIRBANK — Where exactly the roar emanated did not matter.
A rowdy, packed-to-the-gills student section?
The bench mob?
From the sextet on the floor?
Wherever it originated from, the boisterous sound was robust after Wapsie Valley clinched the North Iowa Cedar League East division championship with a 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-9 win against rival and 2021 NICL East champion Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The victory gave Wapsie (30-2, 4-0 NICL East) its first 30-win season since 2015, when the senior class was in middle school. The Warriors claimed their first outright division title since 2010 — when the Class of 2023 was in kindergarten.
“We’re just on top of the world,” Senior setter Sydney Matthias said. “I feel on top of the world right now. We’re one of the top dogs in the conference.”
Added classmate Hannah Knight, “We wanted this one. Really bad.”
The Cougars (20-7, 2-2) closed within 23-22 in the third set on Brianna Volker’s kill and block and an ace from Alexa Buhman. But a kill from Anna Curley and block from Knight and Curley ended the set with the host up, 2-1.
Momentum seemed to roll with the Warriors into the fourth as two kills from Knight, a Curley kill, and a Knight ace helped the host pull ahead 5-1.
The stanza lead was 9-4 when a Reagan Barnes kill started a five-point run that seemingly took the air out of the visiting side. Sumner pulled within 19-8, but another five-point run put the set at match point.
Isabelle Elliott’s kill staved off elimination, but Anna Curley’s 10th kill of the match sent the home side into a frenzy.
“It felt nice to beat them for once in my high school career,” Matthias said. “Every single time we’ve played, we go five sets. It felt good to get them in four tonight.”
Wapsie’s junior middle blocker Curley picked up 28 percent of Wapsie’s 36 kills and found a connection with Matthias halfway through the third set. Curley garnered seven of her 10 kills in the final three frames.
“We worked on it a lot this week,” Curley said. “It really paid off.”
“I think she scored almost every single time she swung,” Matthias said. “Knowing it was there, I kept feeding her as many balls as I could.
“I could hear her, yelling ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah’ all the time. ‘Right here, right here, right here.’”
“I wanted the ball,” Curley laughed.
Finding a second swinger enabled primary outside hitter Hannah Knight to unravel the “pressure” she. Knight dropped 12 kills but noted a couple early attack errors gave her a little bit of an off feeling.
Knight ended up hitting at a .310 efficiency while Curley hit .409. The Warriors hit .314 overall, with just four attack errors.
“We’ve been working on (feeding) the middles a lot,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “We’ve slowly been applying it in games, and we got to it more tonight. We get our middles activated and it helped get one-on-ones for everybody else.”
Curley chipped in four block assists and two aces, Kalvyn Rosengarten picked up three block assists to go with four kills and Barnes contributed a solo block and three kills.
Knight’s five aces led a team total of 11. That effort offset 10 service aces.
“That was a great win,” Shepherd said. “It’s always a battle with Sumner, and they’ve been ending on top lately. We needed to change that.”
Sumner utilized a kill and ace from Elliott to turn a 15-all tie into a lead in the opening set. Consecutive kills from Morgan Block and an Alivia Lange ace gave the Cougars a 20-16 advantage. The margin closed to 21-19 on a Curley kill, but Elliott responded with one of her own.
A hitting error gave Sumner a four-point edge (23-19) and kills from Volker and Elliott put the Cougars up 1-0.
“We started off strong at the beginning and then things just ended up going downhill from there. We made a lot of errors, which didn’t help our case,” Elliott said. “Wapsie is a really good team, I will give them that, but I know we could’ve put up a much better fight than what we did. It was a tough loss, but as always we have to bounce back and come ready to work at the next practice.”
Wapsie took and early 7-2 lead in the second set and pushed ahead by scores of 13-6 and 18-7. Sumner never got closer than nine points after that in the second and never won another game.
Elliott collected 14 kills for Sumner, while Block added seven.
The Warriors host a first- and second-round pod of the NICL tournament next Tuesday. Each division champion — Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center are the others — and a division runner-up hosts.
The top four seeds, or a 2-0 record, from each pod, head to a championship pod Thursday. Second place in Tuesday’s pod heads to a 5-8 pod Thursday, while third place heads to a 10-12 pod and fourth heads to a 13-15 pod.
Last season, Sumner placed third, Wapsie placed sixth and Oelwein placed 15th.
“We’re the (expletive deleted) right now,” Knight said as Curley and Matthias stared at her, then giggled. “You asked how I feel, that’s how I feel right now. We are.”