EDGEWOOD — At the finish line, it was “One clap. Two times.”
Roughly 15 feet away, a crudely formed circle did jumping jacks while shouting out “W-A-P-S-I-E. Wapsie! Wapsie! Wapsie!”
Then, enough time spent taking photos the lights were turned off.
Wapsie Valley doubled up Thursday night by winning the boys and girls Edgewood-Colesburg State Qualifying Meet banners with 134 points (boys) and 137 points (girls).
Justin Davie’s boys garnered three individual champions in state-qualifying high jumper Mason Harter (5 feet, 10 inches) and distance runner Aidan Shannon (in both the 1,600 and 3,200) and won three relays — the 3,200-meter, the sprint medley and distance medley relay — in fighting off Bellevue (134-126) for their second consecutive state-qualifying meet victory.
“We always come to districts every year, and the plan is to win district every year,” Ian Buzynski said, after the Warriors opened the meet with sprint medley relay and 3,200 relay wins. “Coach Davie is a big part in that, knowing how to put relays together and score the most points in every event.”
Duane Foster’s girls won five relays — 100 shuttle hurdle, 400, 800, 3200 and distance medley — and claimed a sprint champion with Hannah Knight’s 100 dash gold in a 38-point victory.
“It’s super-exciting to get there with my team (in the relays) and by myself,” Knight said. “It’s just super-good and crazy and awesome.”
Knight anchored the 400 to a time of 50.75, ran a leg of the 800 (1:47.46) and won the 100 by 0.11 seconds (13.1-13.21).
“I came out of the blocks pretty bad,” Knight said of the dash. “I could see people beside me and I was like ‘Fudge.’ So then I had to pick it up, you know?”
She also ran a leg of the runner-up sprint medley relay. Anchoring the 800 was Peyton Curley, who also won relay gold with the 400 and distance medley (4:25.81).
Brylee Bellis anchored the winning DMR and 3,200 (10:09.81), which won by a second. Emma Jones, Ava VanDaele and Kylee Moulds were the rest of the 3,200, with Jones, Curley and VanDaele as the DMR crew.
LeeAnn Oltrogge and Taylor Buhr ran the 400, with Oltrogge and Jones in the 400.
“That was pretty awesome,” Bellis said of the 3,200. “We had a plan going in, to keep (Central Elkader) in our eye’s view and stick with them. Everyone did their part; everyone ran their race. I think everyone PR’d and as a team, we PR’d by 10 or more seconds. That’s exciting.”
An extraordinarily giddy group of hurdlers coalesced in a screaming mass after clocking a 1:11.95 time for the win, which beat their seed time by a little more than a second.
“My adrenaline is going right now, and I’m super-pumped,” anchor Kate Risse said. “I know our team was super-nervous and we’ve worked all year for this opportunity. It really showed, PRing by almost two seconds.”
Austin Franck, Maya Barnes, Kalle Voy and Risse won by a second and a half.
“Hey, we’re going to the state for the first time in Wapsie history,” Barnes shouted into a tape recorder.
“Second time,” Risse said.
“I mean second,” Barnes yelled. “Let’s go.”
Added Kalle Voy: “I’m really excited. It was my dream to run freshman year at state.”
Full qualifiers were not known as of press time, but runner-ups included Kiley Schmitz (400), Elle Voy (shot put) and Adelynn Wierck (3,000) individually and the sprint medley relay.
The boys opened the day with sprint medley relay gold, with anchor Weston Schares closing a full second faster for a 1:37.34 time and a win against Bellevue. He also opened the distance medley relay win (3:42.11), which rolled to victory by seven seconds.
“I ran (that leg) just how I wanted to,” Schares said. “I bought this (T-shirt) yesterday, ‘Move at your own pace.’ It wasn’t about trying to go get — I had to run my own race. I couldn’t just try to book it.”
Added Hunter Kane: “The handoffs were pretty clean. We were practicing handoffs yesterday, and (Schares) started off to where he would get the baton just before the end of the exchange zone. Did that today, too. He ran like 380 (meters) and I thought, ‘His finish is going to be really good.’ It was perfect.”
Aidan Shannon anchored that relay win and added the long-distance double. He won the 3,200 in 9:46.98, five seconds faster than West Central’s Charlie Sieck, and the 1,600 in 4:36.8, four and a half seconds faster than Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul.
“I came into today just trying to be confident about my training and know I’ve done what I can and see how it goes,” Shannon said. “I think it’s important to be confident for all your races to really run your best.
“All of my races, I didn’t have splits from my coach and I just ran. I think that helped me a lot (because) I PR’d in all of them, basically. Not having that made me not think about the time. Just go out and win.”
Kane and Dawson Schmit each ran legs of the DMR, and Schmit led off the winning 3,200 relay (8:34.53). That relay was Schmit to Brock Kleitsch to Dallas Tisue to Buzynski.
“Being able to win a district relay is always fun, and being able to do it by that much, I mean, it shows how hard we’ve worked all year,” Buzynski said.
The boys were runner-up in the 400 relay.
West Central’s Sieck was third in the 800 and 1,600, while Jadyn Rouse was third in the high jump as the Blue Devils scored 37 points. The Wets Central girls snagged three points behind Annika Kent-Thomas’ distance race top-8 placements. (800, 1,500).