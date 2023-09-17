Wapsie Valley turned a pair of turnovers into scores and shut out North Butler, 19-0, on Friday in Greene. The game was played on the fifth-year anniversary of the passing of Carson McGrane, who would have been a senior.
“Last night was more than just a football game,” senior Jacob Schoer messaged. “We played for our brother, Carson McGrane. We had an angel with us on the field last night. #livelikecarson”
Messaged junior quarterback Kanen Decker: “Most importantly, though, last night we came together as a team, community, and we did it for Carson McGrane. Cause at the end of the day there is more to life than just football.”
Decker scored on a 22-yard touchdown between a 23-yard score from Garrett Miller and a Traeton Sauerbrei 60-yard run. The Warriors (3-1, 1-0 Class A District 3)
Miller’s score came after a Tucker Ladeburg fumble recovery halfway into the first quarter, and Sauerbrei’s came after a Josh Leistikow interception. Decker’s score came after a Schoer fourth-down sack led to a turnover on downs.
“Last night was the start to something special,” Schoer wrote. “We played great on both sides of the ball.”
Wapsie ran for 295 yards, with Sauerbrei at 150, Miller with 66 and Decker with 57. Decker went 0 for 4 passing.
“The offensive line played extremely hard, giving (big) holes for our running backs,” Manny Huebner wrote. “Our defense fought really hard after giving up big plays, and stopped them in the red zone (multiple times).”
The Warriors made three sacks, with Schoer claiming two and Jonah Frost and Drew Sauerbrei combining for another. Wapsie garnered three turnovers, with Ladeburg’s fumble recovery and interceptions by Drew Lansing and Leistikow.
“It was a big district game, and we knew it was a must-win game,” Decker wrote. “Hats off to the o-line, running backs, and our defense for playing one hell of a game. The pass game needs a lot of work, but we are gonna run it down (your) throat until (you) quit.”
Crestwood 54,
Oelwein 15
The Cadets scored 47 unanswered points Friday in the Class 2A District 3 opener in Cresco.
Oelwein (0-4, 0-1) pulled within 7-6 on Ethan DeTemmerman’s 49-yard TD, but Crestwood (1-3, 1-0) answered the next drive, and then the next and so forth.
The Huskies ran for 104 yards, with DeTemmerman and Landen Whitaker at 49 yards apiece and Caden Palmer at 38, while still awaiting the return of both Josh Ladeburg and Brandon Tournier from injury.
“I’m going to tell you what we worked on all week,” head coach Bob Lape told a crowd of roughly 20 people during Saturday’s Coaches’ Corner clinic. “We worked and worked and worked, to no avail.”
Lape noted 24 of 27 players that dressed played in the contest, and several freshmen, sophomores and first-year players learning on the job showed improvement from last week’s loss, much less the season’s start a month ago.
“We’ll keep working, because that’s all we can do,” Lape said.
Maddox Pattison completed two passes to Caleb DeTemmerman for 27 yards.
North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7
Ayden Burrow ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns and Decklyn Heins threw for 124 yards and ran for a score Friday in West Union in the 2A-3 opener.
“We knew it would be a physical and tough game,” Kyler White said. “We came out with the right mentality, and kept that same mentality throughout the whole game. A big difference-maker was how we came out after halftime. Our effort was there all night long.”
NFV (1-3, 1-0) ran for 249 yards and accounted for 373 yards on offense. Heins and Cael Reichter also intercepted passes and Kyler Bertram recovered a fumble.
“I think we all played very well,” Burrow said. “We all kept driving our feet after first contact, and I think that was one of our biggest things we needed to work on.”
Riceville 36, West Central 0
The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2) were held to 121 yards of offense during the 8-Man District 3 game Friday in Riceville.
Adam Scott ran for 97 yards and caught a 2-yard pass; he added 10 tackles. Drake Puls averaged 38.8 yards per punt on five punts.