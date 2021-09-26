Wapsie Valley beat Clear Creek-Amana in three sets, 21-11, 14-21, 15-12, to capture to the Solon tournament Saturday.
The Warriors (15-6) previously beat CC, 21-17, 21-13, and also bested Fairfield (21-9, 21-7) and Center Point-Urbana (21-7, 21-9).
Lydia Imbrogno collected 34 kills, 18 digs, two assists and 1.5 blocks and Kalvyn Rosengarten added 16 kills and 1.5 blocks.
Becca Platte (15 kills, two aces) and Hannah Knight (10 kills, four aces) also garnered double-digit kills. Sydney Matthias accumulated 68 assists, eight kills and four aces.
Emma Jones chipped in 22 digs, three aces and three assists.
West Central goes 0-2 at Dunkerton tournament
The Blue Devils (4-7) beat BCLUW, 25-27, 21-11, 15-6 in three sets Saturday in Dunkerton and lost to the tournament host 25-15, 25-16.
No statistics were available as of press time.