The Warriors (4-4) reached .500 by sweeping AGWSR, Aplington-Parkersburg and Nashua-Plainfield in two sets apiece Saturday in Aplington. Wapsie Valley fell in two sets to West Delaware
No statistics were available for Wapsie Valley.
West Central wins twice in Jesup
The Blue Devils (3-6) topped Alburnett in three sets (15-12 in the third) and Central Elkader in two Saturday in Jesup. West Central fell to host Jesup in three sets, falling 15-9 in the third.
The Blue Devils accrued 63 kills, 52 assists (49 for Taylor Adams-Carey), 18.5 blocks and 21 aces. Emma Michels and Abby Squires each had 18 kills to lead the way; Squires added five aces and 11.5 blocks while Michels dropped three aces and three blocks.
Aaliyah Gordon contributed eight aces while Adams-Carey and Kaydence Martin each added 1.5 blocks.
NFV wins 1 in Crestwood
At the Kepros Invitational on Saturday in Crestwood, the TigerHawks (3-8) claimed a 23-21, 18-21, 19-17 win against the host Cadets for their only victory. NFV went 1-3, falling in two sets to Waukon, Waterloo West and the Cadets.
No statistics were available.
Oelwein winless at South Hardin
The Huskies (1-11) went 0-4 at the South Hardin tournament Saturday. Oelwien lost in three sets to Boone, 21-14, 23-25, 15-6. Oelwein also lost to Greene County, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and South Hardin.
The Huskies accumulated 28 kills, 27 assists, three aces and two blocks. Natalie Crandall garnered eight kills while Falynn Buehler compiled six kills, four assists, and an ace. Maddi Vawter (1.5 blocks) and Zoey Reisner each added four kills.
Joslynn Melchert picked up 11 assists. Payton Arndt claimed two of the team’s five aces.